LOCAL NEWS

Swig named official soda shop of Utah Jazz, offer treats after wins

Feb 5, 2024, 4:35 PM | Updated: 5:45 pm

The Salt Lake City-based NBA team announced Swig as the official soda shop of the Utah Jazz. (Swig)

BY ELIZA PACE


SALT LAKE CITY — Jazz wins just got a whole lot sweeter. The Salt Lake City-based NBA team announced Swig as the official soda shop of the Utah Jazz.

The three-year partnership will include two Swig concession locations in the Delta Center that Jazz fans can enjoy. In addition, when the Jazz win, Swig customers in Utah can score a free treat by using the Swig app the following day.

“We are honored to be The Official Soda Shop of the Utah Jazz,” Rian McCartan, CEO of Swig said. “It’s been an exciting collaboration to work on since our two companies share such a passionate and engaged fanbase. Our team is thrilled to celebrate, win, and Swig together.”

Swig will also host a “Swig & Win” digital raffle that fans can join by scanning a QR code during halftime of Utah Jazz home games.

“Swig has solidified its reputation within the Utah community as one of the most sought-after brands, and we are thrilled to welcome them as The Official Soda Shop of the Utah Jazz,” Chris Barney, chief commercial officer of the Utah Jazz, said. “We look forward to creating unforgettable moments for Swig enthusiasts and devoted Jazz fans alike that extend beyond the court.”

Swig currently has 62 stores across seven states, and has solidified 500 franchise units across seven new markets: Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Idaho.

