On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Family devastated as police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of their mother, grandmother, and cousin

Feb 5, 2024, 6:16 PM | Updated: 6:28 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

KEARNS — April Bowden was found unresponsive in Bountiful on Friday morning by Bountiful Police and tragically died later in the hospital. KSL TV spoke with her family, who is devastated after losing her.

“It’s awful because she was such a wonderful person,” said Bowden’s cousin, Sharon Neilson.

Bowden, 47, was reported missing last Wednesday. Police found her unresponsive in a wooded area in Bountiful and believe her death to be under suspicious circumstances.

“She’s not from that part of the city. She has no reason to be up in that part of the city, especially with the inclement weather we’ve had over the past couple of days,” said Lt. Andrew Smith with the Bountiful Police Department. “And then the manner of how she was found is definitely suspicious.”

Neilson said Bowden’s sister called on Wednesday, asking if she had heard from her at all.

“I called (April) and the phone that it rang to didn’t answer,” Neilson said.

Neilson and April’s family posted on Facebook hoping someone would know where she was, only to learn a few days later that their cousin, friend, and daughter had died.

“She was just so kind. Family was important to her. Her mom was important to her,” Neilson said.

She said Bowden’s sister and mother are heartbroken. Bowden herself was a mother of four and a grandmother to two grandchildren.

“The grandchildren will never know their grandma,” she said.

Neilson is hoping her cousin’s death will serve as a reminder to hug loved ones a little tighter.

“People are important, April was important,” she said. “I think the biggest message we want to share is check on your family, be with your family, understand your family, know where they are.”

April Bowen was found unconscious in Bountiful and later died in the hospital. Police say the events around her death are "definitely suspicious," and their investigation continues. Her family, in the meantime, is devastated. (Courtesy Sharon Neilson) April Bowen was found unconscious in Bountiful and later died in the hospital. Police say the events around her death are "definitely suspicious," and their investigation continues. Her family, in the meantime, is devastated. (Courtesy Sharon Neilson) April Bowen was found unconscious in Bountiful and later died in the hospital. Police say the events around her death are "definitely suspicious," and their investigation continues. Her family, in the meantime, is devastated. (Courtesy Sharon Neilson) April Bowen was found unconscious in Bountiful and later died in the hospital. Police say the events around her death are "definitely suspicious," and their investigation continues. Her family, in the meantime, is devastated. (Courtesy Sharon Neilson)

Police are still investigating Bowden’s death. No additional information has been released.

“Hopefully, we can find out who did this and why, if there was a who and was a why. And if not, hopefully the family can get some closure from all of this,” Neilson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bountiful Police.

Funeral services for Bowden begin Saturday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Dozens of search and rescue team members from across the state were at a training event in Wasatch ...

Dan Rascon

Right place at the right time: 140 search and rescue team members training in an area where snowmobiler needed help

Dozens of search and rescue team members from across the state were at a training event in Wasatch County over the weekend when suddenly an emergency call came in.

18 minutes ago

A mix of water and snow on the Snowbasin road. (...

Mike Anderson

Weather analysts say February wet storms will increase snowpack

February is bringing some strong numbers when it comes to Utah's snowpack along the Wasatch Front.

20 minutes ago

The Salt Lake City-based NBA team announced Swig as the official soda shop of the Utah Jazz. (Swig)...

Eliza Pace

Swig named official soda shop of Utah Jazz, offer treats after wins

Jazz wins just got a whole lot sweeter.

2 hours ago

Dexton Obray was only 14 years old when he took his life. Before his death, he gifted every girl in...

Mary Culbertson

Heartfelt Valentine’s Day fundraiser remembers 14-year-old who took his own life

Dexton Obray gifted every girl in his fifth grade class a flower for Valentine's Day, years before he died. Now, his mother and those girls are remembering him with a new tradition.

2 hours ago

police gathered around a man on the ground next to a USPS truck...

Daniel Woodruff

Police arrest man in stolen USPS truck after standoff

Police detained a man in a United States Postal Service truck Monday after a standoff.

3 hours ago

Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, and Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, speak about their new s...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com and Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

Utah lawmakers want social media companies to ditch algorithmic feeds, limit time for minors

State lawmakers unveiled Monday their proposed changes to Utah's social media regulations, which would allow companies to avoid an assumption of harm.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Family devastated as police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of their mother, grandmother, and cousin