Family devastated as police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of their mother, grandmother, and cousin

KEARNS — April Bowden was found unresponsive in Bountiful on Friday morning by Bountiful Police and tragically died later in the hospital. KSL TV spoke with her family, who is devastated after losing her.

“It’s awful because she was such a wonderful person,” said Bowden’s cousin, Sharon Neilson.

Bowden, 47, was reported missing last Wednesday. Police found her unresponsive in a wooded area in Bountiful and believe her death to be under suspicious circumstances.

“She’s not from that part of the city. She has no reason to be up in that part of the city, especially with the inclement weather we’ve had over the past couple of days,” said Lt. Andrew Smith with the Bountiful Police Department. “And then the manner of how she was found is definitely suspicious.”

Neilson said Bowden’s sister called on Wednesday, asking if she had heard from her at all.

“I called (April) and the phone that it rang to didn’t answer,” Neilson said.

Neilson and April’s family posted on Facebook hoping someone would know where she was, only to learn a few days later that their cousin, friend, and daughter had died.

“She was just so kind. Family was important to her. Her mom was important to her,” Neilson said.

She said Bowden’s sister and mother are heartbroken. Bowden herself was a mother of four and a grandmother to two grandchildren.

“The grandchildren will never know their grandma,” she said.

Neilson is hoping her cousin’s death will serve as a reminder to hug loved ones a little tighter.

“People are important, April was important,” she said. “I think the biggest message we want to share is check on your family, be with your family, understand your family, know where they are.”

Police are still investigating Bowden’s death. No additional information has been released.

“Hopefully, we can find out who did this and why, if there was a who and was a why. And if not, hopefully the family can get some closure from all of this,” Neilson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bountiful Police.

Funeral services for Bowden begin Saturday.