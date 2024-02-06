Trump is not immune from prosecution in his 2020 election interference case, US appeals court says
Feb 6, 2024, 8:21 AM | Updated: 8:32 am
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has requested Secret Service protection after receiving a growing number of threats during her 2024 presidential campaign, according to a report published Monday.
13 hours ago
Senate Republicans are distancing themselves from a bipartisan proposal intended to clamp down on illegal border crossings, signaling a likely defeat in Congress that would leave leaders with no clear path to approve wartime aid for Ukraine.
14 hours ago
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert now has a temporary restraining order against ex-husband Jayson Boebert, after accusing him of threatening to harm her and entering the family’s home without permission.
15 hours ago
President Joe Biden on Monday congratulated hospitality workers for reaching a tentative agreement with several Las Vegas hotel-casinos and calling off a strike deadline for another.
16 hours ago
The campaign team behind Philadelphia's embattled sheriff acknowledged Monday that a series of positive “news” stories posted to their site were generated by ChatGPT.
16 hours ago
State lawmakers unveiled Monday their proposed changes to Utah's social media regulations, which would allow companies to avoid an assumption of harm.
18 hours ago
