Man arrested for stealing USPS truck had three outstanding warrants

SALT LAKE CITY — The man arrested for stealing a U.S. Postal Service truck and leading police on a chase in Centerville on Monday has warrants for his arrests in two forgery cases and biting a police officer, according to court documents.

Court records show that Wilber Castellanos Hernandez, 32, refused to appear in three court cases, resulting in warrants for his arrest in October 2023.

In April 2023, Hernandez allegedly worked with another man to cash fake checks at a Salt Lake City financial service company, resulting in over $8,000 in losses, according to court documents.

According to police, both men were cashing checks for a closed remodeling company they had never worked for.

In June, West Valley City police were serving a search warrant in a separate forgery investigation when they found Hernandez in a car at the residence. According to court documents, police smelled marijuana in the car and found several burned pipes with residue in them.

While detaining Hernadez, police found a fake resident alien card on his person.

According to court documents, Hernandez was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of forged writing, and for theft of deception and forgery that happened in April.

In August, West Jordan police were serving an arrest warrant for another man when they found Hernandez in the same car as him. According to court documents, police detained both men and found “plastic baggies with a white powdery substance” in the car.

According to police, Hernandez began resisting officers and ignoring their commands. During that struggle, police say Hernandez bit an officer’s hand.

Hernandez was arrested for assaulting a police officer and interfering with an arresting officer.

According to court documents, Hernandez is not a U.S. resident and refused to appear in court for all three of these cases.

Police say Hernandez allegedly bit an officer’s hand while being arrested on Monday.