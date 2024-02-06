On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man arrested for stealing USPS truck had three outstanding warrants

Feb 6, 2024, 12:47 PM

Wilber Hernandez Castellanos, being escorted to a police car after allegedly stealing a USPS truck....

Wilber Hernandez Castellanos, being escorted to a police car after allegedly stealing a USPS truck. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The man arrested for stealing a U.S. Postal Service truck and leading police on a chase in Centerville on Monday has warrants for his arrests in two forgery cases and biting a police officer, according to court documents.

Court records show that Wilber Castellanos Hernandez, 32, refused to appear in three court cases, resulting in warrants for his arrest in October 2023.

In April 2023, Hernandez allegedly worked with another man to cash fake checks at a Salt Lake City financial service company, resulting in over $8,000 in losses, according to court documents.

According to police, both men were cashing checks for a closed remodeling company they had never worked for.

In June, West Valley City police were serving a search warrant in a separate forgery investigation when they found Hernandez in a car at the residence. According to court documents, police smelled marijuana in the car and found several burned pipes with residue in them.

While detaining Hernadez, police found a fake resident alien card on his person.

Police arrest man in stolen USPS truck after standoff

According to court documents, Hernandez was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of forged writing, and for theft of deception and forgery that happened in April.

In August, West Jordan police were serving an arrest warrant for another man when they found Hernandez in the same car as him. According to court documents, police detained both men and found “plastic baggies with a white powdery substance” in the car.

According to police, Hernandez began resisting officers and ignoring their commands. During that struggle, police say Hernandez bit an officer’s hand.

Hernandez was arrested for assaulting a police officer and interfering with an arresting officer.

According to court documents, Hernandez is not a U.S. resident and refused to appear in court for all three of these cases.

Police say Hernandez allegedly bit an officer’s hand while being arrested on Monday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Police line do not cross (Getty Images)...

Mary Culbertson

Clinton police send warnings of a ‘barricaded suspect’

Clinton police said they were responding to a "barricaded suspect" on Wednesday.

1 minute ago

West Valley City police outside of the Maverik where the theft happened....

Michael Houck

ATM stolen from West Valley City Maverik gas station, police say

Police are searching for two suspects who stole an ATM from a Maverik gas station Tuesday morning.

13 minutes ago

High school athletes from across northern Utah participated Tuesday in the final regional event of ...

Karah Brackin

Esports serving as catalyst for the future of high school athletes

High school athletes from across northern Utah participated Tuesday in the final regional event of the 2024 esports tournament. 

34 minutes ago

A Utah company provided thousands of white shirts for missionaries in Zimbabwe. (Odion Menswear)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah company provides thousands of white shirts for missionaries in Zimbabwe

Missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Zimbabwe got a special delivery from a Utah company.

3 hours ago

Citizens are voicing concerns over a potential homeless shelter, and it has prompted the city to se...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Kaysville addresses concerns over homeless shelter discussion

Citizens are voicing concerns over a potential homeless shelter, and it has prompted the city to set the record straight with residents.

14 hours ago

Ron Dimmick has used the same cell phone number for 20 years. But boy, he would sure love if T-Mobi...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Utah County man wants cell phone company to stop assigning his number to others

A Utah County man says old mobile provider has assigned his number to someone else 13 times and counting. So, he decided to Get Gephardt.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Man arrested for stealing USPS truck had three outstanding warrants