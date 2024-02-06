On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
CRIME

ATM stolen from West Valley City Maverik gas station, police say

Feb 6, 2024, 12:54 PM

West Valley City police outside of the Maverik where the theft happened....

West Valley City police outside of the Maverik where the theft happened. (KSL TV, John WIlsion)

(KSL TV, John WIlsion)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — Police are searching for two suspects who stole an ATM from a Maverik gas station Tuesday morning.

West Valley City police Sgt. Steinbrecher told KSL that an early 2000s silver Ford F150 backed into the entrance of the Maverik at 5969 W. 4100 South and stole the ATM.

Steinbrecher said a Maverik employee was inside during the theft and called police at approximately 3:56 a.m.

No injuries have been reported, and police are searching for suspects.

