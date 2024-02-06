On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Clinton police send warnings of a ‘barricaded suspect’

Feb 6, 2024, 1:06 PM

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


CLINTON — The Clinton City Police Department announced they were on the scene of a “barricaded suspect” and asked the public to avoid the area.

CCPD posted at approximately 12:42 p.m. Wednesday indicating that there was a barricade in the area of 1600 North and 2900 West.

Police said they had a warrant but did not specify what it was for.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when information becomes available. 

