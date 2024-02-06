Police responding to barricaded suspect in Davis County
Feb 6, 2024, 1:06 PM | Updated: 1:09 pm
(Getty Images)
CLINTON — Police are on the scene of a barricaded suspect in Clinton and asked the public to avoid the area of 1600 North and 2900 West.
The Clinton Police Department said officers responded to the area before 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said they had a warrant but did not specify what it was for. Officers said this is an isolated incident.
This is a breaking story and will be updated when information becomes available.