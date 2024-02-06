On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Bicyclist killed in Murray hit-and-run, tips needed

Feb 6, 2024, 1:58 PM

BY MARY CULBERTSON


MURRAY — A 50-year-old man was killed after being hit by a truck while riding a bicycle on Monday. The truck fled the scene and investigators are looking for information from the public to locate it.

Murray City Police Department issued a statement saying it’s believed the bicyclist was traveling west on 5600 South at approximately 7:15 p.m. He was struck near 1100 East.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital where he then died. The family asked for privacy in not revealing his identity but said he lived near the area.

Investigators on the scene interviewed witnesses and “involved parties,” and are now looking for a blue Toyota hatchback that was seen leaving the area. Police believe the truck will have front-end damage and the driver most likely knew their truck hit something in the roadway.

Authorities are encouraging any person who has information or was in the area at the time of the accident and may unknowingly have valuable information to please contact Murray police at 801-840-4000 and reference case number MR2024-3658.

