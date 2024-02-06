Unified police search for missing man
Feb 6, 2024, 2:02 PM
(The Unified Police Department)
MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a missing man from Millcreek.
The Unified Police Department said Chris Ostenburg was last seen in the Millcreek area. He is 5’8″ tall and approximately 200 pounds and has black/brown hair and brown eyes.
Police did not explain where exactly Ostenburg was last seen or provide any other details. Ostenburg, should contact Unified Police Department non- emergency at 801-840-4000 or contact SVU Specialist Blakeslee at 385-468-9858.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of