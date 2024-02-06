On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Unified police search for missing man

Feb 6, 2024, 2:02 PM

Police are searching for a missing man from Millcreek. (The Unified Police Department)

BY ELIZA PACE


MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a missing man from Millcreek.

The Unified Police Department said Chris Ostenburg was last seen in the Millcreek area. He is 5’8″ tall and approximately 200 pounds and has black/brown hair and brown eyes.

Police did not explain where exactly Ostenburg was last seen or provide any other details. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ostenburg, should contact Unified Police Department non- emergency at 801-840-4000 or contact SVU Specialist Blakeslee at 385-468-9858.

Local News

UHP trooper Quintana with the three dogs inside his car...

Michael Houck

UHP trooper rescues three dogs off a highway

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper got three loose dogs off of state Route 201 on Saturday afternoon.

13 minutes ago

Death row inmate Ralph Menzies attends 3rd District Court in West Jordan, Oct. 3, 2007. Attorneys f...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

State agrees to mental competency exam for death row inmate Ralph Menzies

Attorneys for Utah death row inmate Ralph Leroy Menzies say their client has dementia and executing him would violate state law.

33 minutes ago

FILE PHOTO (Deseret News)...

Mary Culbertson

Bicyclist killed in Murray hit-and-run, tips needed

A man was killed on a bicycle in a Murray hit-and-run on Monday. Police are searching for a blue Toyota hatchback.

1 hour ago

KSL TV investigated how other cities are managing their air quality. Pictured here is maintenance w...

Deanie Wimmer

Exhausted by bad air: Is smog-eating tech something Utah should consider?

What if Salt Lake could address our pollution problem with technology that “eats” the smog? Several U.S. cities and countries are doing just that with surfaces treated with materials that “neutralize” smog. Is it a solution Utah should consider?

2 hours ago

American Fork home where an elderly couple was found dead....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

Police have several theories in suspicious deaths of elderly American Fork couple

An elderly American Fork man may have killed his wife in their home and then suffered a heart attack, according to police.

2 hours ago

Police line do not cross (Getty Images)...

Mary Culbertson

Police responding to barricaded suspect in Davis County

Police are on the scene of a barricaded suspect in Clinton and asked the public to avoid the area of 1600 North and 2900 West.

2 hours ago

Unified police search for missing man