Unified police search for missing man

MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a missing man from Millcreek.

The Unified Police Department said Chris Ostenburg was last seen in the Millcreek area. He is 5’8″ tall and approximately 200 pounds and has black/brown hair and brown eyes.

Police did not explain where exactly Ostenburg was last seen or provide any other details.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ostenburg, should contact Unified Police Department non- emergency at 801-840-4000 or contact SVU Specialist Blakeslee at 385-468-9858.