Jazz Host West Leading Thunder

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will host the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder at the Delta Center on Tuesday night.

The Jazz are coming off a fourth quarter comeback victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

The Thunder, meanwhile, roll into Utah looking to hold onto the top seed in the Western Conference.

Jazz Look For Key Win Against Thunder

After dropping six of their last eight games the Jazz stopped the bleeding with a much-needed win over the Bucks.

The win came at an opportune time as the Jazz’s next five games all come against teams vying for Western Conference playoff positioning.

After facing the top-seeded Thunder the Jazz travel to face the surging Phoenix Suns before returning to Utah to host the Golden State Warriors twice and the Los Angeles Lakers before heading into the All-Star break.

The Jazz currently own the 10th seed in the West with a record 25-26.

Thunder Look To Maintain Top Seed In West

The Thunder will have an opportunity to hold onto the top seed in the West when they travel to face the Jazz.

Oklahoma City is tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves at 35-15 for the best record in the Western Conference, and could own the top seed outright with a win over the Jazz, and a Timberwolves loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The Thunder have spent nine days this season tied with the Timberwolves but have owned the best record outright just once on January 27.

Oklahoma City is 8-2 in its last 10 games including a double-overtime victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

How To Watch Jazz And Thunder

The Jazz will face the Thunder on Tuesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



