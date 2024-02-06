On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Host West Leading Thunder

Feb 6, 2024, 1:59 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will host the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder at the Delta Center on Tuesday night.

The Jazz are coming off a fourth quarter comeback victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

The Thunder, meanwhile, roll into Utah looking to hold onto the top seed in the Western Conference.

Jazz Look For Key Win Against Thunder

After dropping six of their last eight games the Jazz stopped the bleeding with a much-needed win over the Bucks.

The win came at an opportune time as the Jazz’s next five games all come against teams vying for Western Conference playoff positioning.

After facing the top-seeded Thunder the Jazz travel to face the surging Phoenix Suns before returning to Utah to host the Golden State Warriors twice and the Los Angeles Lakers before heading into the All-Star break.

The Jazz currently own the 10th seed in the West with a record 25-26.

Thunder Look To Maintain Top Seed In West

The Thunder will have an opportunity to hold onto the top seed in the West when they travel to face the Jazz.

Oklahoma City is tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves at 35-15 for the best record in the Western Conference, and could own the top seed outright with a win over the Jazz, and a Timberwolves loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The Thunder have spent nine days this season tied with the Timberwolves but have owned the best record outright just once on January 27.

Oklahoma City is 8-2 in its last 10 games including a double-overtime victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

How To Watch Jazz And Thunder

The Jazz will face the Thunder on Tuesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Defensive Minded Nevada Wolfpack On Tap For No. 22 Utah State

Ranked in the top 25 for the fifth-consecutive week, the Utah State Aggies look for their 20th win of the season when they host Nevada.

35 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Picks Up First Atlantic Cup Win Over Fredrikstad FK

Real Salt Lake picked up its first win in The Atlantic Cup with a 1-0 victory over Norwegian club Fredrikstad FK.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: A New Week, More Stiff Competition

Pac-12 women’s basketball continued to showcase in week six how a new week only means more stiff competition for the race to the top.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Last Week Sets Up Big Week Seven

Week six of Pac-12 men’s basketball was a stage setting for a big week seven showdown that could determine where teams land in post season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Issues Hefty Fine To Member AD For Criticizing Basketball Referees

Commissioner Brett Yormark dished out a sizable fine to Baylor AD Mack Rhoades.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Looks To Put Final Touches On Strong 2024 Recruiting Class

BYU enters National Signing Day with some momentum on the recruiting trail.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Jazz Host West Leading Thunder