Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Last Week Sets Up Big Week Seven

SALT LAKE CITY – Week six of Pac-12 men’s basketball felt like a stage setting for a big week seven showdown that could really determine where everyone ultimately lands in post season.

The “Conference of Champions” only has one ranked team in the Arizona Wildcats who sit at No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25. Washington State was the lone Pac-12 school receiving votes this week.

It’s been hard for the Pac-12 to gain any respect the past few seasons and despite a promising start, it’s looking like more of the same in their final season, but this coming week could prove huge in changing that perception back.

How Things Shook Out In Week Six Of Conference Play

Arizona was able to exact some revenge on one of the Pac-12 teams who took them down last week against Stanford.

Oregon feels like they have come back to Earth after a super-hot start to their season while Washington State and UCLA seem to have found a decent groove at the right time.

Utah got back on track at home last week against Colorado, setting up a very important week this weekend for both of the “mountain schools.”

Most Compelling Matchups In Week Seven

All eyes will be on Boulder and Salt Lake City this weekend as Colorado and Utah play host to the Arizona schools.

Colorado will be looking to bounce back at home after a tough road outing with the Utes while also keeping themselves in March Madness conversations.

Utah will want to keep the momentum they built against the Buffs at home last weekend going as they face two very tough teams in the Wildcats and Sun Devils. The Utes protecting their homecourt and keeping that undefeated streak alive could also go a long way to what they are doing come March.

UCLA and Stanford will also be facing each other this weekend and could prove to be an interesting contest. After a slow start to their season, it feels like the Bruins are beginning to figure things out while the Cardinal has proven to be a hard outing for several teams in the 2023-24 season.

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: After Week Six

No. 8 Arizona (17-5, 8-3) Washington State (16-6, 7-4) Oregon, (15-7, 7-4) Utah (15-7, 6-5) Colorado (15-7, 6-5) Stanford (11-10, 6-5) UCLA (11-11, 6-5) Arizona State (11-11, 5-6) Cal (9-13, 5-6) Washington (12-10, 4-7) Oregon State (11-11, 3-8) USC (9-13, 3-8)

