Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: A New Week, More Stiff Competition

SALT LAKE CITY – Pac-12 women’s basketball continued to showcase in week six how a new week only means more stiff competition for the race to the top.

The “Conference of Champions” continues to be highly competitive in women’s college hoops with six teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

Conference play has proven to be entertaining for the women and likely a bitter battle till the end.

How Things Shook Out In Week Six Of Conference Play

Week six was another highly competitive deal with five of the six top teams in the conference ending the week with a win.

Stanford, Colorado, Oregon State, Utah, and USC all walked away with wins while UCLA stumbled to end last week.

Most Compelling Matchups In Week Seven

Week seven will be another quieter affair with only two matchups between Top 25 teams taking place.

No. 17 Oregon State is on the road this week to take on No. 20 Utah on Friday and No. 4 Colorado on Sunday. The Beavers got the best of both teams just weeks ago making it highly likely the Utes and Buffs will be out for a little revenge on their turf.

The Utes are back in the Huntsman this week to take on the Oregon State Beavers in a Top 20 Matchup!

THEN

On Sunday, the Utes will face off against the Oregon Ducks. Buy your tickets at: https://t.co/J3TFS70Oeq#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/9QKSdzKR16 — Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) February 5, 2024

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: After Week Six

No. 4 Colorado (19-3, 9-2) No. 6 Stanford (20-3, 9-2) No. 17 Oregon State (18-3, 7-3) No. 20 Utah (17-6, 7-4) No. 9 UCLA (17-4, 6-4) No. 10 USC (16-4, 6-4) Washington State (15-8, 4-6) Arizona (12-10, 4-6) Washington (13-8, 3-7) Cal (13-10, 3-8) Oregon (11-12, 2-8) Arizona State (10-12, 2-8)

