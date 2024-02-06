Real Salt Lake Picks Up First Atlantic Cup Win Over Fredrikstad FK

On the Site:
Feb 6, 2024, 2:35 PM

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake picked up its first win in The Atlantic Cup with a 1-0 victory over Norwegian club Fredrikstad FK.

RSL Wins Second Atlantic Cup Match

After dropping its first match against Brøndby IF, Real Salt Lake improved to 1-1 with a win over Fredrikstad FK.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Drops Atlantic Cup Exhibition To Brøndby IF

Fredrikstad FK and RSL faced off at Estádio Municipal Bela Vista in Parchal, Portugal. Fredrikstad FK is a member of the Norweigan professional league Eliteserien.

Just like in the first game, Anderson Julio gave RSL a first-half lead.

Julio scored off of a penalty kick in the 36th minute and Real held that lead going into the halftime break.

In the second half, newly-acquired Alexandros Katranis got his first minutes with the club as he subbed in for Bryan Oviedo.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Signs Defender Alexandros Katranis

Chicho Arango also got on the pitch in the second half.

RSL learned from its game earlier this week and continued to play suffocating defense in the second half.

Real shut out Fredrikstad FK and walked away with a 1-0 win.

New look Real Salt Lake in 2024

Since the end of the 2023 season, RSL has undergone major changes, including a front office overhaul. Former general manager Elliot Fall and multiple assistant coaches on Pablo Mastroeni’s staff were relieved of their duties. Club legend Jason Kreis returned to the team as director of operations and special projects. The team also made six picks in the MLS SuperDraft and parted ways with former MLS All-Star Damir Kreilach.

In mid-January, RSL traded Jasper Löffelsend, signed USL prospect Fidel Barajas, and saw forward Jefferson Savarino sign with a team in Brazil.

Last season, Real Salt Lake posted a 14-8-12 record. The team was eliminated in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs by Houston Dynamo FC.

RSL kicks off its 2024 regular season schedule on the road against Inter Miami FC on February 21.

How To Watch RSL

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

