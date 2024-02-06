On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Bovine Blog: Defensive Minded Nevada Wolfpack On Tap For No. 22 Utah State

Feb 6, 2024, 2:51 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Ranked in the top 25 for the fifth consecutive week, the Utah State Aggies look for their 20th win when they take on Nevada.

No. 22 Utah State (19-3, 7-2) hosts the Nevada Wolfpack (17-5, 4-4) on Tuesday, February 6. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT).

RELATED: BYU Moves Up, USU Tumbles Down AP Top 25 Rankings

The Aggies are 2-0 after losses and have won by an average of 14 points after dropping a game this season.

USU is 36-24 all-time against the Wolfpack and holds a commanding 24-6 advantage at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. These teams split the series last season, with each program winning on its home floor.

RELATED: 50/50 Plays Come Back To Bite USU In San Diego

Hungry Wolfpack

Steve Alford leads the Wolfpack in his fourth season with the program and 32nd season as a college head coach. Alford is 665-349 (.656) and ranks 13th among all active Division I head coaches in career wins.

6’4 guard Jarod Lucas leads the Pack and is fourth in the Mountain West, scoring 17.3 points a night. Graduate senior Kenan Blackshear is eighth in the MW with 15.5 points while adding nearly five boards and five assists per contest. 6’9 redshirt sophomore Nick Davidson scores 11 points per game and grabs a team-high 6.9 rebounds.

Nevada boasts the league’s No. 1 scoring defense, holding opponents to 66.3 points a night on 41 percent shooting (second in MW). The Aggies score 81.9 points a night, second behind New Mexico. The Wolfpack are fourth, scoring 76.6 points per game.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Picks Up First Atlantic Cup Win Over Fredrikstad FK

Real Salt Lake picked up its first win in The Atlantic Cup with a 1-0 victory over Norwegian club Fredrikstad FK.

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: A New Week, More Stiff Competition

Pac-12 women’s basketball continued to showcase in week six how a new week only means more stiff competition for the race to the top.

37 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Last Week Sets Up Big Week Seven

Week six of Pac-12 men’s basketball was a stage setting for a big week seven showdown that could determine where teams land in post season.

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Host West Leading Thunder

The Utah Jazz will host the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder at the Delta Center on Tuesday night. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Issues Hefty Fine To Member AD For Criticizing Basketball Referees

Commissioner Brett Yormark dished out a sizable fine to Baylor AD Mack Rhoades.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Looks To Put Final Touches On Strong 2024 Recruiting Class

BYU enters National Signing Day with some momentum on the recruiting trail.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Bovine Blog: Defensive Minded Nevada Wolfpack On Tap For No. 22 Utah State