Bovine Blog: Defensive Minded Nevada Wolfpack On Tap For No. 22 Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – Ranked in the top 25 for the fifth consecutive week, the Utah State Aggies look for their 20th win when they take on Nevada.

No. 22 Utah State (19-3, 7-2) hosts the Nevada Wolfpack (17-5, 4-4) on Tuesday, February 6. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT).

The Aggies are 2-0 after losses and have won by an average of 14 points after dropping a game this season.

USU is 36-24 all-time against the Wolfpack and holds a commanding 24-6 advantage at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. These teams split the series last season, with each program winning on its home floor.

Hungry Wolfpack

Steve Alford leads the Wolfpack in his fourth season with the program and 32nd season as a college head coach. Alford is 665-349 (.656) and ranks 13th among all active Division I head coaches in career wins.

Top headlines going into tonight’s home game against Nevada. pic.twitter.com/CAPJsDRxTt — USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) February 6, 2024

6’4 guard Jarod Lucas leads the Pack and is fourth in the Mountain West, scoring 17.3 points a night. Graduate senior Kenan Blackshear is eighth in the MW with 15.5 points while adding nearly five boards and five assists per contest. 6’9 redshirt sophomore Nick Davidson scores 11 points per game and grabs a team-high 6.9 rebounds.

Nevada boasts the league’s No. 1 scoring defense, holding opponents to 66.3 points a night on 41 percent shooting (second in MW). The Aggies score 81.9 points a night, second behind New Mexico. The Wolfpack are fourth, scoring 76.6 points per game.

