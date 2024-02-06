Keyonte George, Walker Kessler Drafted To Rising Stars Challenge Rosters

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz up-and-comers Keyonte George and Walker Kessler found out their teams for the 2024 Rising Stars Challenge on Tuesday.

George was drafted 17th to Team Tamika and Kessler was drafted 21st to Team Jalen.

Walker lands on Team Jalen and Team Tamika takes Keyonte‼️ https://t.co/QPJSzHpn9i — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 6, 2024

Tamika Catchings is a WNBA Hall of Famer who retired in 2016.

After hanging up the basketball shoes, Catchings moved on to the world of sports media and became an analyst.

She will coach the Rising Stars Challenge for the first time at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

Team GOAT 🐐 Tamika Catchings will be one of the coaches for the NBA Rising Stars game during #NBAAllStar2024 in Indianapolis! pic.twitter.com/aEoVxrFf9d — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) January 31, 2024

Jalen Rose is a former NBA player and sports analyst.

Rose moved around the association quite a bit in his 13-year career but he is most remembered for his time in Indiana.

Kessler is joined by fellow big men Chet Holmgren and Dereck Lively on Team Jalen. George will play alongside All-Star Paolo Banchero and No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson on Team Tamika.

Keyonte George, Walker Kessler In Rising Stars Challenge

The Utah Jazz will be represented by Keyonte George and Walker Kessler at the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend in Indiana.

Kessler also represented the Jazz in the Rising Stars Challenge during last year’s All-Star weekend in Utah and was a participant in the KIA Skills Challenge with teammates Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton.

Keyonte George and Walker Kessler will be representing the @utahjazz in the All-Star Weekend Rising Stars Challenge.#TakeNote | @kslsports — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) January 30, 2024

George wasted little time letting his name be known in NBA circles after the NBA Draft.

The Jazz rookie was the frontrunner for the Las Vegas Summer League MVP before an ankle injury prematurely ended his participation.

In his first year with the Jazz George is averaging 11.0 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds while appearing in 42 of the team’s 48 games.

𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐎𝐍 𝐊𝐄𝐘 🔑 Keyonte George is headed to Indy as a 2024 Rising Star 💫 #TakeNote | @withtravelpass pic.twitter.com/8VXXgKDXBF — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 30, 2024

George’s 11.2 point per game average is fifth-highest among rookies, and his 187 assists are the most by a first-year player in the NBA this season.

Kessler got off to a slow start for the Jazz in his sophomore season. He is averaging 8.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks in 23 minutes per game.

The Auburn product ranks third in the NBA in blocks per game and number overall in block shot percentage.

Earning his 2nd #PaniniRisingStars selection… Walker Kessler of the @utahjazz!@WalkerKessler13 was drafted as the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Auburn. See his highlights, and MORE, now in the NBA App: https://t.co/Md5qVbyrrf pic.twitter.com/kvaIgvwQZa — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 30, 2024

The Rising Stars Challenge will be played on Friday, February 16, at 7 MST and can be seen on TNT.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.