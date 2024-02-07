On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENVIRONMENT

Dust from Great Salt Lake helps agal blooms thrive, study finds

Feb 6, 2024, 6:31 PM | Updated: 7:53 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — A new study is putting a large part of the blame for algal blooms on blowing dust.

Researchers at Utah State University say it’s a growing problem, thanks to ongoing drought and construction.

“We wanted to know where this material is going and how it might be impacting these remote ecosystems,” Janice Brahney, an associate professor of environmental biogeochemistry at Utah State University said.

She began gathering samples from water systems across the western U.S. in 2017.

“Unequivocally. We saw that dust additions can lead to eutrophication,” Brahney said.

Eutrophication is a process where excessive nutrients lead to dense growth of plant life, killing off animal life due to a lack of oxygen, something Utah has seen more of in recent years.

cyanobacteria sign

A sign warns of a dangerous algal bloom. (KSL file photo)

“We found that the additional nutrients added by dust increase the tolerance ranges of the organism so that it could grow much more effectively under conditions it normally wouldn’t,” Brahney said.

Essentially, this acts as a catalyst for algal blooms. And that includes all kinds of dust, from construction and agricultural work to mining and even the bed of the shrinking Great Salt Lake.

‘Dust Lake City’ disaster looming as Utah professor fights to save the Great Salt Lake

Brahney said the wind picks up the smaller particles that tend to be higher in nutrients, which may also help explain why we’re seeing blooms in areas where we haven’t before.

“For the first time in the last couple of years, alpine systems in Wyoming have been experiencing toxic algal blooms,” Brahney added.

Looking ahead, she said there should be a focus on finding which sources cause the most harm and what can be done to reduce the damage.

“It’s important that we try to understand what’s happening to these freshwater resources that we depend on for drinking water, but also our ecosystems depend on,” Brahney said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Environment

Jennifer Love...

Katija Stjepovic

Rebates make clean air upgrades cheaper for Utahns

It's no secret that Utahns are exhausted by our bad air quality but there are ways you can help reduce emissions from your home.

1 hour ago

Man on a snowmobile rides towards the camera. There is an avalanche danger sign in the background....

Alexander Campbell

Avalanche Warning issued for the Abajo Mountains

The Utah Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for southern areas of the state on Tuesday.

3 hours ago

KSL TV investigated how other cities are managing their air quality. Pictured here is maintenance w...

Deanie Wimmer

Exhausted by bad air: Is smog-eating tech something Utah should consider?

What if Salt Lake could address our pollution problem with technology that “eats” the smog? Several U.S. cities and countries are doing just that with surfaces treated with materials that “neutralize” smog. Is it a solution Utah should consider?

7 hours ago

A mix of water and snow on the Snowbasin road. (...

Mike Anderson

Weather analysts say February wet storms will increase snowpack

February is bringing some strong numbers when it comes to Utah's snowpack along the Wasatch Front.

1 day ago

FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Feb. 2, 2020. Tesl...

Associated Press

Tesla ordered to pay $1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

A California judge has ordered Tesla Inc. to pay $1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory.

4 days ago

Sign showcasing information about the Great Sale Lake Shorelands preserve....

Amy Joi O'Donoghue, Deseret News

Invasive phragmites are needlessly sucking water out of Great Salt Lake

An invasive plant species is using excessive water around the Great Salt Lake.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Dust from Great Salt Lake helps agal blooms thrive, study finds