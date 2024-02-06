On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Oklahoma Pays Tribute To Toby Keith After His Death At BYU Game

Feb 6, 2024, 6:34 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

BYU basketball faced an Oklahoma Sooners program playing with a heavy heart due to the passing of country music star Toby Keith.

Keith passed away on Monday after battling stomach cancer. He was 62 years old.

Toby Keith passed away after a battle with stomach cancer

A native of Oklahoma, Keith was a diehard fan of Oklahoma Sooners athletics. Before BYU’s game against the Sooners on Tuesday, a tribute to Keith took place inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

Oklahoma Sooners give tribute to Keith before basketball game against BYU

Oklahoma placed a guitar with a red OU solo cup and an Oklahoma hat in the seat that he held at basketball games next to OU athletic director Joe Castiglione behind the basket courtside.

One of Keith’s most popular country songs was “Red Solo Cup.”

The arena also held a moment of silence for the country artist who sang hits “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and “I Love This Bar.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Oklahoma Athletics issued a statement on Keith’s death, stating, “The OU Athletics family is incredibly saddened by the passing of our dear friend Toby Keith. It’s a profoundly sad reality to exist in a world where Toby doesn’t. He brought life and joy to every room he entered, and our hearts are dimmer today without him. An American icon and a stalwart Sooner. A superstar talent and a fierce friend of our program. We thank him for the unwavering support he always gave, his generosity as a human being and the countless smiles and memories he created here in Oklahoma and around the world.”

Tuesday is the first visit BYU basketball has made to Norman since 1986. It’s the fifth meeting all-time between the two programs, the first as Big 12 Conference foes.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's' coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

