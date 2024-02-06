Utah Football Adds Former Ohio State QB Coach As Offensive Analyst

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football has a new staff member via Ohio State. Corey Dennis has joined the Utes as an offensive analyst after spending four seasons as the Buckeye’s quarterbacks coach.

Ohio State recently hired Bill O’Brien to take over offensive coordinator and quarterbacks duties this past January with the intent of moving Dennis to a different role on staff. Instead, Dennis opted to not renew his contract and look for an opportunity elsewhere.

In total, Dennis spent nine years with Ohio State moving up the ranks from an intern.

Nathan Baird of cleveland.com was the first to report this story.

Corey Dennis Knows A Thing Or Two About Utah Football

When you dig a little deeper into the story, this move isn’t as shocking as it perhaps feels on the surface.

Dennis is the son-in-law of former Utah head coach Urban Meyer who moved on to Florida and later Ohio State.

Additionally, Dennis was on the Buckeye staff when they met the Utes in the 2022 Rose Bowl where he was coaching quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Between recently seeing what Utah and specifically quarterback Cam Rising is about up close and personal just recently, and the family connection, Dennis could prove to be a very big asset for the Utes who are eyeing some big opportunities in the 2024 football season.

