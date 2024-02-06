On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Lauri Markkanen Skies For Alley-Oop Slam Against OKC Thunder

Feb 6, 2024, 7:44 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Lauri Markkanen had to reach up to the clouds to catch a lob pass from Keyonte George before throwing down a dunk on the OKC Thunder defense.

The play made the fans in Delta Center rise to their feet and gave Markkanen his 11th point.

Despite reaching double figures in the first quarter, the Jazz trailed by five going into the second.

Thunder guard and All-Star starter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 12.

RELATED: Lauri Markkanen Not Named To All-Star Team

Utah played well in the opening quarter but their biggest problem this season continued to plague them.

They had five turnovers which led to 12 points for OKC.

Utah ranks dead last in the NBA in turnovers with 15.8 a game.

Jazz Host West Leading Thunder

After dropping six of their last eight games, Utah stopped the bleeding with a much-needed win over the Bucks.

The win came at an opportune time as the Jazz’s next five games all come against teams vying for Western Conference playoff positioning.

After facing the top-seeded Thunder, the Jazz travel to face the surging Phoenix Suns. They will return to host the Golden State Warriors twice and the Los Angeles Lakers before heading into the All-Star break.

The Jazz currently own the 10th seed in the West with a record 25-26.

The Thunder will have an opportunity to hold onto the top seed in the West when they travel to face the Jazz.

Oklahoma City is tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves at 35-15 for the best record in the Western Conference. OKC could own the top seed outright with a win and a Timberwolves loss to the Chicago Bulls.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Adds Former Ohio State QB Coach As Offensive Analyst

Corey Dennis has joined Utah football as an offensive analyst after spending four seasons as the Ohio State quarterbacks coach.

40 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Preparing For Showdown With No. 8 Arizona

The Runnin' Utes will be home this weekend and preparing for a showdown with the top team in the Pac-12 in the No. 8 Arizona Wildcats.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oklahoma Pays Tribute To Toby Keith After His Death At BYU Game

Before BYU's game against Oklahoma, the Sooners paid tribute to Toby Keith.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Former BYU Hurler Trading Cubs Pinstripes For Phillies Phanatics

The Chicago Cubs announced they have traded former BYU Cougar pitcher Michael Rucker to the Philadelphia Phillies.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Could Kelly Olynyk Re-Sign In Offseason?

The Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions: Could Kelly Olynyk re-sign this offseason?

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George, Walker Kessler Drafted To Rising Stars Challenge Rosters

Utah Jazz up-and-comers Keyonte George and Walker Kessler found out their teams for the 2024 Rising Stars Challenge on Tuesday.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Lauri Markkanen Skies For Alley-Oop Slam Against OKC Thunder