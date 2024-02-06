Lauri Markkanen Skies For Alley-Oop Slam Against OKC Thunder

SALT LAKE CITY – Lauri Markkanen had to reach up to the clouds to catch a lob pass from Keyonte George before throwing down a dunk on the OKC Thunder defense.

The play made the fans in Delta Center rise to their feet and gave Markkanen his 11th point.

starting with the rook

ending with the 𝙵𝙸𝙽𝙽𝙸𝚂𝙷𝙴𝚁 👀 pic.twitter.com/sMp8OW99S0 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 7, 2024

Despite reaching double figures in the first quarter, the Jazz trailed by five going into the second.

Thunder guard and All-Star starter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 12.

RELATED: Lauri Markkanen Not Named To All-Star Team

Utah played well in the opening quarter but their biggest problem this season continued to plague them.

They had five turnovers which led to 12 points for OKC.

Utah ranks dead last in the NBA in turnovers with 15.8 a game.

Jazz Host West Leading Thunder

After dropping six of their last eight games, Utah stopped the bleeding with a much-needed win over the Bucks.

The win came at an opportune time as the Jazz’s next five games all come against teams vying for Western Conference playoff positioning.

all smiles from shootaround this morning ᵕ̈ see you tonight 💜 pic.twitter.com/wTYol3ZoKY — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 6, 2024

After facing the top-seeded Thunder, the Jazz travel to face the surging Phoenix Suns. They will return to host the Golden State Warriors twice and the Los Angeles Lakers before heading into the All-Star break.

The Jazz currently own the 10th seed in the West with a record 25-26.

The Thunder will have an opportunity to hold onto the top seed in the West when they travel to face the Jazz.

Oklahoma City is tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves at 35-15 for the best record in the Western Conference. OKC could own the top seed outright with a win and a Timberwolves loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.