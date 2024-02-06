Jordan Clarkson Puts On A Show In Second Quarter Against Thunder

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson went deep into his bag of tricks in the second quarter on Tuesday.

From no-look assists to two hand slams, Clarkson gave the OKC Thunder defense everything he had.

JC no-look dime for anyone who had it on their BINGO card 🗒️ pic.twitter.com/ZT1Xktc4o0 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 7, 2024

After going scoreless in the opening quarter, Clarkson went into halftime with nine.

John Collins and Lauri Markkanen led the way for Utah with 12 and 11 points.

RELATED: Lauri Markkanen Skies For Alley-Oop Slam Against OKC Thunder

Clarkson even showed off his hops as he rose up for his eighth dunk of the season off a pass from Kelly Olynyk.

every time @JordanClarksons dunks, an angel gets its wings 👼 pic.twitter.com/1RLaU0jcwk — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 7, 2024

Despite Clarkson’s second-quarter heroics, the Jazz trailed by 7 going into the half.

Jazz Host West Leading Thunder

After dropping six of their last eight games, Utah stopped the bleeding with a much-needed win over the Bucks.

The win came at an opportune time as the Jazz’s next five games all come against teams vying for Western Conference playoff positioning.

all smiles from shootaround this morning ᵕ̈ see you tonight 💜 pic.twitter.com/wTYol3ZoKY — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 6, 2024

After facing the top-seeded Thunder, the Jazz travel to face the surging Phoenix Suns. They will return to host the Golden State Warriors twice and the Los Angeles Lakers before heading into the All-Star break.

The Jazz currently own the 10th seed in the West with a record 25-26.

The Thunder will have an opportunity to hold onto the top seed in the West when they travel to face the Jazz.

Oklahoma City is tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves at 35-15 for the best record in the Western Conference. OKC could own the top seed outright with a win and a Timberwolves loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.