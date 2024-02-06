Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Catches Fire Following Halftime Break

SALT LAKE CITY – Against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen came out in the third quarter on fire.

Markkanen scored 11 points through the first two quarters and added 17 in the third.

Lauri’s kypsyvä with 18 points (and counting) 🧑‍🍳🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/WVYHfuCn31 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 7, 2024

He opened the quarter with back-to-back jump shots and a trip to the free throw line.

Markkanen then made his way back inside with a layup and a putback dunk.

He capped off his scoring run with yet another make from deep.

Utah outscored the Thunder 35-24 in the third on the back of Markkanen.

They led by four going into the final quarter, 96-92.

Jazz Host West Leading Thunder

After dropping six of their last eight games, Utah stopped the bleeding with a much-needed win over the Bucks.

The win came at an opportune time as the Jazz’s next five games all come against teams vying for Western Conference playoff positioning.

all smiles from shootaround this morning ᵕ̈ see you tonight 💜 pic.twitter.com/wTYol3ZoKY — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 6, 2024

After facing the top-seeded Thunder, the Jazz travel to face the surging Phoenix Suns. They will return to host the Golden State Warriors twice and the Los Angeles Lakers before heading into the All-Star break.

The Jazz currently own the 10th seed in the West with a record 25-26.

The Thunder will have an opportunity to hold onto the top seed in the West when they travel to face the Jazz.

Oklahoma City is tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves at 35-15 for the best record in the Western Conference. OKC could own the top seed outright with a win and a Timberwolves loss to the Chicago Bulls.

