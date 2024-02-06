Keyonte George Nails Two Clutch Threes Against OKC Thunder

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz rookie Keyonte George had a productive second half against the OKC Thunder as he poured in 10 points including two clutch threes.

The first make from deep put the Jazz up by two and the second increased the lead to four with three minutes left.

s/o that right foot for keeping the ball in play for a key three 🔑#TakeNote | @keyonte1george pic.twitter.com/5hTbvZvpc0 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 7, 2024

After trailing by as much as 12, the Jazz fought back to take a lead

Lauri Markkanen scored 17 points in the third as Utah went on a 19-3 run.

watching keyonte hit another three like https://t.co/JjzVTyNo5v pic.twitter.com/K6ft4iDPlh — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 7, 2024

Collin Sexton and Markkanen closed out the game in the final minutes to pick up a second-straight win.

George finished with 16 points, two rebounds, six assists, one steal, and a block.

Jazz Host West Leading Thunder

After dropping six of their last eight games, Utah stopped the bleeding with a much-needed win over the Bucks.

The win came at an opportune time as the Jazz’s next five games all come against teams vying for Western Conference playoff positioning.

all smiles from shootaround this morning ᵕ̈ see you tonight 💜 pic.twitter.com/wTYol3ZoKY — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 6, 2024

After facing the top-seeded Thunder, the Jazz travel to face the surging Phoenix Suns. They will return to host the Golden State Warriors twice and the Los Angeles Lakers before heading into the All-Star break.

The Jazz currently own the 10th seed in the West with a record 25-26.

The Thunder will have an opportunity to hold onto the top seed in the West when they travel to face the Jazz.

Oklahoma City is tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves at 35-15 for the best record in the Western Conference. OKC could own the top seed outright with a win and a Timberwolves loss to the Chicago Bulls.

