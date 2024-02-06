On the Site:
Jazz Down Top-Seeded Thunder

Feb 6, 2024, 9:19 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz downed the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-117 in Salt Lake City to move to 26-26 on the season.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 33 points and 11 rebounds.

The Thunder were led by Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who scored 28 each.

First Quarter

The Jazz jumped out to a quick 10-5 lead shooting 4-6 from the floor including 2-4 from three.

The lead climbed to eight at 21-13 but the Thunder closed the first on a 30-7 run over the final five minutes of the quarter.

Lauri Markkanen scored 11 points to lead the Jazz while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 12.

After one the Jazz trailed the Thunder 33-28.

Second Quarter

The Jazz weren’t happy about the whistle to open the second quarter, but rallied back to a 50-49 lead.

Gilgeous-Alexander continued to carry the scoring load for the Thunder scoring seven points to bring his total to 19.

The Thunder closed the half on a 19-11 run to retake the lead heading into the break

At the break the Jazz trailed the Thunder 68-61.

Third Quarter

Chet Holmgren took over the third quarter for the Thunder scoring 11 points in the opening five minutes to build an 84-73 lead.

Markkanen scored 14 points on 5-7 shooting in the quarter to up his total to 25 points.

Keyonte George gave the Jazz a major spark late in the third scoring or assisting on nine straight points as they trimmed the deficit to four in the final two minutes.

After three the Jazz led the Thunder 96-92.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz lead grew to seven 109-102 with 7:30 left in the fourth quarter.

The Thunder answered with an 8-0 run to take a 110-109 lead with 4:30 minutes left to play.

Markkanen connected on two clutch buckets in the final minutes to jumpstart the Jazz offense and put away the Thunder.

The Jazz beat the Thunder

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

