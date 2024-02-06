Weber State’s Dillon Jones Earns 14th Big Sky Player Of Week Honor

OGDEN, Utah – Weber State Wildcats forward Dillon Jones was named the Big Sky Player of the Week for the sixth time this season and the 14th of his career.

In an undefeated week, Jones averaged 21 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals a game.

For the 6th time this season and the 14th time in his career, Dillon Jones is the #BigSkyMBB Player of the Week. Averaged 21 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals in leading the Wildcats to two road wins!https://t.co/ksYbPIkAEI#WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/jNvsBtu9jz — Weber State MBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) February 6, 2024

In a narrow two-point win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, Jones posted 26 points and 8 rebounds on 62% shooting.

He took five trips to the free-throw line as well and buried all ten attempts.

The Wildcats found themselves down by four with two minutes left. Jones scored seven of Weber State’s last eight points to secure the two-point win.

Two days later, Jones and the Wildcats traveled to Greeley, Colorado to take on the Northern Colorado Bears.

Weber State blew out NCU behind a 21-point performance from Jones. He added nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

DJ the steal and the slam! ‘Cats up 45-32!#WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/BRPkfCJHTm — Weber State MBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) February 4, 2024

The back-to-back road wins proved to be a great bounce-back for the Cats.

Weber State had lost five of their last six before beating NAU.

Portland State and Sacramento State are up next for WSU on February 8 and 10 in Dee Events Center.

