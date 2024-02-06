Las Vegas Mayor Clarifies Statement On Athletics Move

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman isn’t exactly rolling out the welcome mat for Jeff Fisher and the Athletics as major question marks remain for the team’s planned move to Sin City in 2028.

Major League Baseball officials have approved the franchise relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas. Still, legal battles, the need for a finalized stadium plan, and the question of where the A’s will call home after their Oakland Coliseum lease expires following the 2024 season have some wondering if the move will occur.

Mayor Goodman spoke with Front Office Sports about the questions earlier this week.

In November, MLB owners unanimously voted to approve the Oakland A’s relocation to Las Vegas. But @mayoroflasvegas says the team’s plans for the Tropicana site don’t make sense. “I personally think they’ve got to figure out a way to stay in Oakland.”https://t.co/PcYCMzVP3p pic.twitter.com/e1NASi5HCJ — Front Office Sports Today (@FOS_Today) February 6, 2024

“Here’s a great site, they can get a great price on it, because it’s owned by the city. We went out to reach for them, and yet no, they’re gonna go out and want to get closer to the Strip,” she said in the interview. “With all the congestion and everything, and I thought, ‘This does not make sense.’ And so why’s it happening? And then I thought because they really want to stay in Oakland. They want to be on the water. They have that magnificent dream and yet they can’t get it on.”

After Goodman’s comments went viral, the Mayor’s office issued a clarifying response.

Statement on today’s conversation about the Oakland A’s. pic.twitter.com/3dOXfFuq3d — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) February 6, 2024

“On February 5, 2024, I was interviewed for the Front Office Sports podcast… We discussed several topics and I mentioned the passionate fans of Oakland who often visit our city to cheer on the Raiders. My points included that it is my belief that in their perfect world, the ownership of the A’s would like to have a new ballpark on the water in Oakland and that the ownership and government there should listen to their great fans and try to make that dream come true.”

Goodman clarified, “Should that fail, Las Vegas has shown that it is a spectacular market for major league sports franchises.”

Follow MLB With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

KSL Sports coverage of Big League Utah can be found here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24