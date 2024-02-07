On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Taylor Swift threatens legal action against Florida student who tracks her jet

Feb 7, 2024, 9:53 AM

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles...

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CATHERINE THORBECKE


CNN

NEW YORK — Attorneys for Taylor Swift are threatening legal action against the Florida college student who tracks the private jets of celebrities and public figures, including Swift.

Jack Sweeney confirmed to CNN on Tuesday that he received a cease-and-desist letter threatening legal action from attorneys for Swift about the social media accounts he runs that track Swift’s flights. The news was first reported by the Washington Post.

Sweeney is the same person who famously drew ire from billionaire Elon Musk for tracking his jet travels online. Musk, who owns X, disbanded Sweeney’s account “@ElonJet” on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter in December 2022.

Sweeney, who was let back on the X platform, also runs accounts that track the private jet movements of Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and a spate of other celebrities and public figures. Musk has previously said the accounts pose a “security risk” for him and his family.

Sweeney operates the accounts on several social media platforms using publicly-available flight data from the Federal Aviation Administration as well as flight signals tracked by individual aviation enthusiasts, and often includes estimates of carbon emissions from each flight he tracks in the posts.

The December letter from Swift’s lead attorney on this issue, Katie Morrone of Venable LLP, accuses Sweeney of engaging in “stalking and harassing behavior, including consistently publishing real-time and precise information about our client’s location and future whereabouts to the public on social media.”

The letter claims this poses an “imminent threat to the safety and wellbeing” of Swift. It also accuses Sweeney of disregarding the public safety of others “in exchange for public attention and/or requests for financial gain.”

The letter even references CNN reporting on Musk offering Sweeney $5,000 to delete the Twitter account tracking his jet. (Sweeney refused this offer at the time and asked for $50,000, saying he could use the money to pay for college or perhaps to buy a Tesla).

The letter states that it is a “life-or-death matter” for Swift, who has dealt with stalkers and others who wish her harm since she was a teenager. The letter states that there are “many public cases” of individuals who have come to Swift’s residences, including armed with weapons and ammunition, and “attempted to harm her.” The letter argues that sharing her location information gives these bad actors “a roadmap to carry out their plans.”

If Sweeney continues to publish information tracking Swift’s jet travels, her attorneys add, “She will have no choice but to pursue any and all legal remedies available to her.”

Sweeney told CNN over email that he received the letter from Swift’s attorneys after headlines from some nonprofit organizations and media outlets scrutinized the singer’s carbon footprint.

Sweeney also told CNN that he never intended any harm with his actions, noting that he is compiling “public information.”

“I actually think Swift has some good songs,” Sweeney added. Still, he said, “I believe in transparency and public information.” Sweeney also said there is high public interest from Swift’s fans in the accounts, saying she should have “a decent expectation” that her jet will be tracked “whether or not I do it.”

A representative for Taylor Swift declined CNN’s request for comment Tuesday. When asked about evidence that stalkers of Swift had used the jet-tracking accounts run by Sweeney, a spokeswoman for Swift told the Washington Post, “We cannot comment on any ongoing police investigation but can confirm the timing of stalkers suggests a connection. His posts tell you exactly when and where she would be.”

Interest in Swift’s upcoming travels, and specifically whether she will make it back to the US from her overseas tour in time to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl, has intensified in recent weeks.

Just last week, the Japanese Embassy in the U.S. tweeted a statement saying that despite the long-haul flight back from Tokyo and a 17-hour time difference, Swift should be able to make it to Las Vegas from Tokyo in time for the big game if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter taxies in 2023 at Inyokern Airfield, California. Mandatory Credi...

Haley Britzky, Andy Rose and Dakin Andone, CNN

Rescue crews searching for helicopter with 5 Marines missing en route from Las Vegas area to San Diego

Rescue crews are searching a remote, snow-covered area of Southern California after a military helicopter with five Marines onboard was “reported overdue."

15 minutes ago

FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the P...

Joe Reedy, AP Sports Writer

ESPN, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery are planning a sports streaming platform in the fall

ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans on Tuesday to launch a sports streaming platform in the fall that will include offerings from at least 15 networks and all four major professional sports leagues.

4 hours ago

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...

Annie Grayer, CNN

House vote to impeach Mayorkas fails in stunning defeat for Republican leaders

The House vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas failed Tuesday evening, a stunning blow to House Republicans who had pushed the effort as a key political goal.

16 hours ago

FILE - Taylor Swift stands on the field after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Bal...

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Inside the whirlwind week of peak Taylor Swift

his is Taylor Swift's week. It's hard to remember a star of Swift 's stature straddling so many roles, spanning so much of the globe, covering so many corners of the culture and doing so much of it in the spotlight she will have between Sunday's Grammy Awards and the coming Sunday's Super Bowl — with four Tokyo concerts in between.

16 hours ago

FILE: An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 plane sits at a gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airp...

Pete Muntean, Gregory Wallace and Chris Isidore, CNN

Key bolts were missing from a Boeing door plug that blew out in mid-air, report says

A federal investigation indicates that bolts may have been missing, leading to the door plug failure on an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9.

18 hours ago

Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom will feature SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star live i...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

SpongeBob SquarePants is going to announce this Super Bowl broadcast

Football’s youngest fans will be able to watch Super Bowl LVIII announced by SpongeBob SquarePants and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Taylor Swift threatens legal action against Florida student who tracks her jet