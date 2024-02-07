On the Site:
BYU Football Lands QB Dylan Dunn On Signing Day

Feb 7, 2024, 9:39 AM

PROVO, Utah – BYU football picked up another quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The latest signal-caller to join BYU is Dylan Dunn from Olathe, Kansas.

Dunn will join the BYU football program as a preferred walk-on.

During his senior season at Blue Valley Southwest High School in Kansas, he earned the Thomas A. Simone Award, which is given to the best player in Kansas City football.

Last year, Dunn passed for 3,777 passing yards, 47 touchdowns, and only five interceptions.

Dylan Dunn joins the BYU football program as a Preferred Walk-On

His recruitment to BYU was brief, as Aaron Roderick and the offensive staff didn’t offer Dunn a PWO opportunity until last week.

“Even though Coach Roderick just found out about me only a few weeks ago, he immediately reached out and offered me the best of what he had available this late in the recruiting period. I trust their desire to have me join Cougar Nation and that excites me,” Dunn said on X.

He continued, “Throughout my recruitment, I have been honored to meet so many incredible coaches that I respect and have gratitude for believing in me to play this game that I love. I am giving up FBS scholarships but to me, at the end of the day, what BYU offers is different and unique. I’m all in on football and everything else that comes with this special place. So after many great conversations with him about their QB situation, I have decided to start out as a PWO! Go Cougs!”

Dunn had a scholarship opportunity to play at Arkansas State. He also received recruiting interest from Columbia, Kansas, and Colorado State.

Dunn was the Kansas Player of the Year in 2023

Along with earning the Simone Award, Dunn was named the 2023 MaxPreps Kansas High School Football Player of the Year.

Dunn is the fourth quarterback BYU has added this offseason. He joins USF/Baylor transfer Gerry Bohanon, preferred walk-on Western Michigan transfer Treyson Bourguet, and Fort Worth, Texas native Noah Lugo.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

