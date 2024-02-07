Little Cottonwood Canyon closed for avalanche mitigation

SANDY — The Utah Department of Transportation said crews closed Little Cottonwood Canyon at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for avalanche control work.

State Route 210 is closed at the mouth of the canyon while downhill traffic closures will start at 1 p.m. and finish at 1:30 p.m.

The avalanche mitigation work is expected to last through 3 p.m.

Once parking lots have been closed for downhill travel, resort guests & backcountry users will not be allowed to leave until (avalanche) mitigation and (UDOT) road operations are complete,” UDOT posted.

UDOT said reopenings will take place in reverse order and it will update its Cottonwood canyons X account with any delays greater than 15 minutes.

#RoadUpdate 👋 #SR190 #SR210 travelers, crews are out. Current conditions:

Lower: wet

Mid/upper: slush/snow Snow showers increasing thru canyons & visibility decreasing. 🚨Please make sure your vehicles are properly equipped before entering canyon. Traction devices REQUIRED. pic.twitter.com/T5nAzi0Iml — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) February 7, 2024

Crews said snow showers were increasing Wednesday morning and visibility was decreasing. They also reminded drivers to be prepared for winter road conditions.