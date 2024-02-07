Report: Utah Jazz Trade Simone Fontecchio To Detroit Pistons

SALT LAKE CITY – According to ESPN sources, the Utah Jazz are trading forward Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons for a Kevin Knox and a 2024 second-round pick.

Fontecchio has started in 34 games for the Jazz this year.

The Utah Jazz are trading Simone Fonteccio to the Detroit Pistons for a 2024 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2024

In 23 minutes per game, Fontecchio is averaging 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

He drastically improved his efficiency compared to his rookie season. Fontecchio has become a reliable shooter with 45/39/80 shooting splits.

The L’aquila, Italy native stepped into a bigger role with the Jazz this season and showed some flashes.

When the Jazz won 15 of 19 games in December and January, Fontecchio played a huge part in Utah’s success.

Fontecchio brought much-needed hustle and perimeter defense to the Jazz’s frontcourt while proving to be one of the top catch-and-shoot options on the roster.

Fontecchio joins a Detroit team that sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

With a 6-43 record, the Pistons are in full rebuild mode.

Fontecchio will play alongside rising star Cade Cunningham and former Jazzman Bojan Bogdanovic in Motor City.

