Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Report: Utah Jazz Trade Simone Fontecchio To Detroit Pistons

Feb 7, 2024, 11:15 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – According to ESPN sources, the Utah Jazz are trading forward Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons for a Kevin Knox and a 2024 second-round pick.

Fontecchio has started in 34 games for the Jazz this year.

In 23 minutes per game, Fontecchio is averaging 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

He drastically improved his efficiency compared to his rookie season. Fontecchio has become a reliable shooter with 45/39/80 shooting splits.

The L’aquila, Italy native stepped into a bigger role with the Jazz this season and showed some flashes.

When the Jazz won 15 of 19 games in December and January, Fontecchio played a huge part in Utah’s success.

Fontecchio brought much-needed hustle and perimeter defense to the Jazz’s frontcourt while proving to be one of the top catch-and-shoot options on the roster.

Fontecchio joins a Detroit team that sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

With a 6-43 record, the Pistons are in full rebuild mode.

Fontecchio will play alongside rising star Cade Cunningham and former Jazzman Bojan Bogdanovic in Motor City.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

