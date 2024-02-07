On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
CRIME

Police identify 2 teens in hate-themed vandalism at Salt Lake school

Feb 7, 2024, 11:36 AM

A close up photo of red spray paint written on a Salt Lake City elementary school on Sunday, Dec. 1...

A close up photo of red spray paint written on a Salt Lake City elementary school on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police say they have identified two teenage boys as being responsible for spray painting hate-themed graffiti at Bonneville Elementary School in December.

But whether the boys’ actions were motivated by hate, or rise to the level of a hate crime, is still being investigated. Police say the cases against both boys are expected to be referred to 3rd District Juvenile Court for potential charges.

On Dec. 17, red and purple paint and white chalk were used to vandalize the school, 1145 S. 1900 East. Police said the graffiti contained “racist, homophobic and antisemitic” statements, as well as hate speech directed at people with physical disabilities.

“The suspects drew multiple swastikas, a cartoon face of Adolf Hitler … ‘Trump 2024,’ ‘KKK,’ and other illegible/unknown jargon,” according to a search warrant affidavit. Male genitalia was drawn in addition to the racist and homophobic statements.

Bonneville Elementary community spreads messages of love after hate crime vandalism

Shipping labels with similar statements were also put on portable classrooms and parking signs.

Police collected school surveillance video in an effort to identify the boys. Detectives later received information showing the teens are students from a nearby middle school. Investigators then compared surveillance video from that school, which showed them wearing the same clothing as the suspects in the video from Bonneville Elementary.

After the vandalism, teachers at the school led delicate classroom discussions about the incident.

Some students created and hung a decoration in the school hallway that says “Love is powerful.” Other children, unprompted, colored papers with messages about love, acceptance and dignity.

“It’s amazing to watch these kids turn and be like, ‘We’re not going to lower ourselves to the standard of what was done to us,'” Principal Karen Holman said.

KSL 5 TV Live

