'It hurts deeply': District investigating allegations of racial slurs during Lehi High game

Feb 7, 2024, 1:22 PM

The Alpine School District has launched an investigation into allegations that some Lehi High School students yelled racial slurs at a biracial basketball player during a girls basketball game against Westlake High on Tuesday night. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

BY LOGAN STEFANICH, KSL.COM 


LEHI — The Alpine School District has launched an investigation into allegations that some Lehi High School students were yelling racial slurs directed at a biracial Westlake High School girls basketball player during a game between the two schools Tuesday night.

“We are disappointed to learn of recent allegations made during a UHSAA athletic event Tuesday evening. Alpine School District strongly condemns discrimination and reaffirms our commitment to a culture of inclusivity and respect. Discrimination based on race is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at any level within our district,” the district said in a statement released Wednesday.

Leslie Willis is the mother of the student to whom the slurs were apparently directed and she said this is not the first time her family has dealt with racial slurs at Lehi High.

“It happened with my son seven years ago at this same school. We play games all over the place and we don’t get the same kind of treatment at other schools that we have gotten at Lehi High School for many years,” Willis told KSL.com.

She added that students were screaming the N-word at her daughter throughout the game and she didn’t know about it until after the game when her daughter informed her what had occurred.

Like any mother would do, Willis jumped into action.

“Once I heard about it then I immediately called our (Westlake High School) admin who was down on the court getting ready for the boys game to start,” Willis said. “Our admin immediately went over and addressed it with the Lehi High School admin and told them about it. Well, guess what? The Lehi admin did nothing (and) continued to stand there among their student body.”

Willis said that the use of the N-word continued throughout the boys game. She said her family even got word from some Lehi High students who were “so sick of it happening” that they left the boys game at halftime.

Following the games, Willis said that her family reached out to the Utah NAACP, ACLU Utah and the administrations at both Lehi High and Westlake High.

She said it’s one thing for students to be held accountable for using racial slurs and another thing for administrators to turn a blind eye to the behavior.

“They have to be hearing it. If our girls are hearing it on the court, it’s going above their heads, onto the court where our girls can hear it. It’s being heard throughout their student body and the admin were warned and told about it and they didn’t walk over and sit among the students to continue hearing it and if they had, they would’ve heard it and I would hope have done something about it.”

She added that she and her family are tired of people claiming “they don’t hear it.”

Being subjected to racial slurs is hurtful for both her daughter and her family, she said, especially when they don’t see anyone doing anything to address the behavior.

“They’re trying to just do something that they love to do and it’s just painful,” Willis said of the student-athletes. “They’re not doing anything to bring this upon themselves. It ruins their confidence. It ruins their ability to stay focused.”

Willis said her daughter expressed to her that “people just don’t get” how hearing racial slurs can impact someone.

“At this point, my kids have just become fighters because as parents, we have to raise them in a way to be strong and be confident and push through because we can’t control the actions of other people,” Willis said. “I’m grateful that my kids are strong … but it’s not easy for sure. And they will act like they’re being strong but inside, it hurts deeply.”

