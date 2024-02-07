US 6 closed following crash that injured 3

CEDAR HAVEN — U.S. Highway 6 closed following a serious crash that injured three people.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a westbound box truck crossed over into eastbound lanes and hit the driver’s side of an eastbound F-150 with a trailer.

Then the box truck hit an eastbound RAV4 head-on. The trailer on the F-150 rolled and the RAV4 may have rolled as well.

Three people were transported to the hospital: the driver of the box truck was transported in serious condition, a female occupant of the RAV4 was transported in critical condition, and the male of the RAV4 was transported in serious condition.

Roden said those vehicles are blocking all lanes in both directions.

They are attempting to clear out the westbound lanes to begin to alternate traffic in approximately 30 minutes.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.