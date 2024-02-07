On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Competitive Quarterback Room Should Benefit Utah State in 2024

Feb 7, 2024, 2:05 PM

Feb 7, 2024, 2:05 PM

LOGAN, Utah – As the old axiom goes, ‘If you’ve got two quarterbacks, you don’t have any quarterbacks.’ What does that say about a Utah State football program that expects to begin spring practices rotating four QBs with Division I experience?

Head coach Blake Anderson spoke with the media about the quarterbacks’ room experience on Wednesday, February 7.

“Number one, it’s going to be an extremely competitive room,” Anderson said.

The Aggies have added two quarterbacks with significant Power Five experience: Bryson Barnes (Utah) and Spencer Petras (Iowa).

“We’ve added two guys that have a feverish work ethic… Both Bryson and Spence are here every day, watching tape. They’re already throwing a little bit with the guys so its going to be extremely competitive.”

USU also returns senior Cooper Legas and sophomore McCae Hillstead from last year’s team, which finished 6-7. After competing with each other for the starting job all season, the returning duo will be pushed by the new guys.

Anderson expects that competition will help everybody improve.

“They’ve all acted exactly the way I expected to come and work every day,” Anderson said of his quartet of QBs. “They’re already preparing at a high level and I cannot wait to get in there with them this spring. I think it’s going to be a huge, heavyweight battle in terms of the quarterback room.”

