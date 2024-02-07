On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Salt Lake police investigating social media videos showing boy being beaten

Feb 7, 2024, 3:34 PM

handcuffs...

A woman was arrested for investigation of aggravated child abuse and aggravated kidnapping after police say videos were posted on social media showing a boy being beaten by several people. (File photo Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

(File photo Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating the beating of a boy who suffered serious injuries.

On Tuesday, officers received a report that a woman had “murdered someone.” Detectives then learned of several videos on social media accounts of Mael Metzli Keith, 18, showing her and several others assaulting a victim, according to a police booking affidavit. The attack happened Sunday.

“In the video, Mael is seen striking a juvenile male,” the affidavit states. “(He) is struck several times in the head and face by Mael. Another video shows (the boy) backed into a corner having what appears to be a scared look on his face.”

The videos also show the boy “holding up a trash can in defense as he is in the fetal position on the floor” while trying to defend himself from the flames of an aerosol can which is being sprayed into a lighter in his direction, the affidavit alleges. Police say it appears the boy’s hair catches fire in the videos.

“Another video shows (the boy) unconscious and awakened by beer being poured onto his face. When the juvenile male wakes up, he is kicked in the face by an unknown male. All videos were posted through Mael’s social media accounts which indicates she actively was participating in the incidents,” police wrote in the arrest report.

Police were able to determine the boy was taken to St. Mark’s Hospital and tracked him down to question him. The documents don’t indicate the boy’s age.

“(The boy) stated he was too high to recall what occurred but believed he was beat up by three males. (He) received injuries to both his eyes that caused his eyes to become so swollen that he could barely see out of them. (He) also has bruises, minor cuts and abrasions over his entire torso, cuts and abrasions on his forearms and hands, bruising on his left arm and abrasions on his right leg,” the affidavit states.

Keith was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated child abuse and aggravated kidnapping. Salt Lake police say the investigation is ongoing.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

A large number of law enforcement swarmed a hostage situation at the Bank of America building at Be...

Associated Press

A sniper killed a Florida bank robber as he held a knife to a hostage’s throat

A would-be bank robber in Florida had a knife to a woman's neck and was then shot by a sheriff's sniper.

45 minutes ago

Brandon Keith Thompson and Sandy police officers struggling on the ground for a firearm on July 202...

Michael Houck

Man who grabbed Sandy officer’s gun and fired it in 2021, sentenced to 9 years in prison

A Utah man who grabbed a gun from a Sandy police officer and shot it during an arrest in 2021 is headed to prison. 

2 hours ago

A close up photo of red spray paint written on a Salt Lake City elementary school on Sunday, Dec. 1...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Police identify 2 teens in hate-themed vandalism at Salt Lake school

Police believe they know who is responsible for hate-themed graffiti at a Salt Lake elementary school. But whether the case rises to the level of a hate crime is still being investigated.

5 hours ago

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Alexander Campbell

Nebraska man arrested in Salt Lake City for attempted child sex abuse

A Nebraska man was sentenced in Salt Lake City for attempting to entice a minor into sexual activities.

21 hours ago

One of three charges against Nicholas Rossi were dropped on Tuesday....

Shara Park

One of three charges against Nicholas Rossi dropped after court hearing

One of the three cases against Utah native Nicholas Rossi was dropped on Tuesday, a sexual battery case from 2008.

22 hours ago

Study results shown in an image that was given to participants. A heat map shows participant select...

Mary Culbertson

Is it really different for women walking at night than men? This study has new evidence

A new BYU study shows visual evidence that walking at night is a different experience for men and women.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Salt Lake police investigating social media videos showing boy being beaten