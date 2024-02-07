On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Will Added Competition Help Utah State Football Improve In 2024?

Feb 7, 2024, 3:17 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – After finalizing a 30-player signing class, the Utah State football program is in a completely different place today than it was one year ago.

Aggie head coach Blake Anderson spoke about the recruiting process with Hans & Scotty G on KSL Sports Zone.

RELATED: Competitive Quarterback Room Should Benefit USU in 2024

“Recruiting never stops,” Anderson cautioned about the present college football environment. “It started for us before the season was over, just recruiting our roster to stay put.”

After losing double-figure starters from the 2022 team, USU was so hamstrung by roster numbers that it was unable to hold formal spring practices. That won’t be the problem this year after the Aggies lost just one player (Devin Dye, Kansas) from their two-deep depth chart to a DI program.

“That was pure panic mode,” Anderson said of the recruiting mentality in 2023 after losing ten starters to the transfer portal.

With less turnover and added competition, Anderson and his staff hope the conditions push everyone to improve.

“I love the fact that we’re gonna have a huge competition this spring. Guys are going to get better.”

RELATED: USU Announces 30-Player National Signing Day Class

Four Quarterbacks, One Job

Barring injury, Utah State is expected to enter fall camp with transfers Spencer Petras (37 games) and Bryson Barnes (24 games), along with returning QBs Cooper Legas (21 games) and McCae Hillstead (8 games) looking to earn snaps.

That is 89 games worth of Division I quarterback experience. Barnes and Petras also bring the added factor of previously playing for Power-Five programs Utah and Iowa.

“There’s so much maturity in that room…There’s very few quarterback rooms in Division I football that have that many starts and that many competitive snaps under their belt as we do.”

Utah State Adds Physicality At Point Of Attack

Too often last season, the Aggies were pushed around in the trenches. A shallow roster to begin the season became further depleted when injuries hit the defensive and offensive lines.

“It’s easy to see we had to make a ton of improvements physically,” Anderson lamented. “We weren’t good enough a year ago. We weren’t good enough the year before… The best place to start is recruiting.”

Of their 30-player recruiting class, USU added eight defensive linemen with previous college experience.

“We had to be aggressive at the defensive line position, both on the inside and on the edges. We need to create some size, some power, some competition, and some depth. I feel like we attacked all those areas as best we could.”

Along the offensive line, Anderson talked about the benefit of returning a room of guys that played significant snaps last season.

“Everybody’s going to be a year better. That room is only going to improve.”

The Aggie head coach then touched on the additions of sophomore transfer George Maile (Baylor) and junior transfer Trey Andersen (Pittsburgh).

“At worst, they’re in a position to be a heavy, significant role player. That makes us better.”

RELATED STORIES

Follow The Aggies With KSL Sports

Listen to USU football on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It lets you stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

From Exclusive Events To Concerts: Stars Plan To Flock Las Vegas For Super Bowl Events

Las Vegas will be flooded with so many Super Bowl events that Shaquille O'Neal lowered the prices to his carnival-themed “ Shaq's Fun House.”

45 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What Are Jazz Getting In Gabriele Procida?

Who is Gabriele Procida, the draft-and-stash Italian wing acquired by the Utah Jazz in the Simone Fontecchio trade to the Detroit Pistons?

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Competitive Quarterback Room Should Benefit Utah State in 2024

Head coach Blake Anderson spoke with the media about the quarterbacks' room experience on Wednesday, February 7.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Announces 30 Player National Signing Day Class

Aggie head coach Blake Anderson introduced his fourth signing class on Wednesday, February 7, as part of the NCAA National Signing Day.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Utah Jazz Trade Simone Fontecchio To Detroit Pistons

According to ESPN sources, the Utah Jazz are trading forward Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons for Kevin Knox and a second-round pick.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Chiefs Are Super Bowl Underdogs Against 49ers. Turns Out They Kind Of Like It

During a season filled with struggles, the Chiefs went from being the favorite to something entirely different: a Super Bowl underdog.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Will Added Competition Help Utah State Football Improve In 2024?