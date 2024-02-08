Utah police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man they say burglarized business

AMERICAN FORK — Police are looking for the person responsible for the burglary of a business Tuesday afternoon that included more than 20 gunshots fired at a gate lock.

Police responded to John’s Towing, located at 74 S. 500 East, and found the front gate had been damaged and was partially opened.

American Fork Police Department said investigators believe Kevin Ballew burglarized the business, shot the lock, and took a vehicle that had been impounded. He is described as a white man, 36, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

“Ballew is armed and dangerous,” AFPD said in a release.

Investigators discovered a back window to the business had been broken out, and a silver Honda Civic was gone from the tow yard. Police said roughly 21 shots had been fired at the lock from a 9mm handgun. Police said there was no indication of anybody being injured from the gunshots.

Police said Ballew was the driver of the car when it had been impounded. He had been to the tow yard the previous day to collect a piece of property, according to police.

The 2010 silver Honda has Florida license plates – HEZN57 and the vehicle likely will have some “superficial damage” to the front end.

Law enforcement agencies throughout the state and surrounding states have been notified to keep watch for the car.

If you have information about the shooting and theft, you are asked to call American Fork police at 801-794-3970 or dispatch at 801.794.3970.