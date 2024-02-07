Utah Jazz Trade Deadline: Olynyk, Agbaji, And Bruce Brown

On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Feb 7, 2024, 8:00 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA trade deadline is less than 24 hours away and Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji, and Bruce Brown have been popular names swirling around the Utah Jazz.

Early Wednesday the Jazz sent Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons for a 2024 second-round pick, Kevin Knox, and the draft rights to Gabriele Procida.

With the deadline fast approaching, here’s the latest intel and rumors on the Jazz.

Yahoo Names Bruce Brown As Jazz Target

Late Wednesday evening Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that the Jazz had been in contact with the Toronto Raptors in a deal for wing Bruce Brown.

“The Jazz, according to league sources, have discussed a framework with the Raptors that would bring Brown to Utah in return for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji,” Fischer wrote, adding that the Raptors are still looking for a first-round pick in any potential deal.

Fresh off of his impressive performance with the Denver Nuggets during their 2023 championship run, Brown signed a two-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers, but was dealt to the Raptors in January as part of a package for forward Pascal Siakam.

Brown would offer depth on the wing for the Jazz this season, and his massive $23 million team option for the 2024-25 season would become one of the more desirable expiring contracts in the NBA next season.

While Olynyk has been the Jazz’s most coveted name over the last month, KSL Sports has learned that Agbaji has gained steam in recent trade talks.

The second-year wing had a strong finish to his rookie season but has seen his minutes and shooting percentages dip as a sophomore.

However, with Fontecchio now in Detroit, Agbaji’s services may be in higher demand in Utah with the Jazz already thin on the perimeter.

Robust Market For Olynyk

While the Raptors are the latest team to throw their hats in the ring for Olynyk, the Canadian big man has several suitors leading into the trade deadline.

The Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and Philadelphia 76ers have been the names most commonly associated with Olynyk, while the Boston Celtics likely dropped out of the sweepstakes after acquiring Xavier Tillman from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Both the 76ers and the Knicks have found themselves in need of frontcourt depth after injuries to Joel Embiid, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson.

The Warriors and Heat would benefit from Olynyk’s offensive prowess, and potential salary cap relief this summer.

Knicks Still Looking To Add Bench Scoring

While Olynyk is one potential option for the Knicks, they are reportedly in the market for a second-unit scorer and have been tied to Jazz sixth-man Jordan Clarkson in the past.

With the aforementioned injuries to Randle and Robinson, and Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby all dealing with various ailments, a known shot creator like Clarkson would help alleviate the pressure off of the Knicks’ less proven commodities.

The Knicks are also rumored to be exploring the market for former Jazzmen Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, and Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.

Are Jazz Buying Or Selling?

While acquiring Brown would signal that the Jazz are acting as buyers at the trade deadline, the move to unload Fontecchio for what amounts to a second-round pick is unquestionably a sellers move.

Fontecchio had been the Jazz’s full-time starter since November 25 and had earned the most minutes of any player on the roster since.

As previously mentioned, the Jazz are now relatively thin on the wing, and barring another trade, would be relying on a combination of Agbaji, Luka Samanic, and rookies Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh to help fill the void.

Though Fontecchio is far from an unreplaceable player, nobody on the current Jazz roster has filled the starting role next to Lauri Markkanen as well as the 28-year-old forward.

It is worth noting that the Jazz promoted Hendricks to the team’s primary roster ahead of their Thursday matchup with the Suns.

The ninth-overall pick has not taken the floor with the Jazz since January 12 and has not played rotation-level minutes since December 21.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

