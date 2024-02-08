Utah County burglary suspect shot by officers in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police say a man accused of stealing a car from an impound lot in American Fork was shot by officers after a foot pursuit in South Salt Lake.

The American Fork Police Department said Kevin Ballew, 36, shot a gate lock over 20 times on Tuesday before driving a silver Honda Civic through the gate. Officers said Ballew owned the Civic and visited the impound lot on Monday to collect a piece of property.

Police warned the public to keep an eye out for Ballew, who was considered armed and dangerous. Late Wednesday, police found the stolen car in a South Salt Lake parking lot near 700 West and 3800 South.

“The individual got out of the vehicle, started to walk away from the vehicle, so officers approached,” said American Fork police Lt. Kevin Doyl. “A foot pursuit ensued. I don’t know how that happened and somehow, during the foot pursuit, shots were fired.”

Ballew was struck and taken to an area hospital. An update on his condition was not provided by police.

Police say several officers were involved in the shooting and they will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation.