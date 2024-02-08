On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UNCATEGORIZED

Utah County burglary suspect shot by officers in South Salt Lake

Feb 8, 2024, 7:20 AM | Updated: 8:01 am

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN AND JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police say a man accused of stealing a car from an impound lot in American Fork was shot by officers after a foot pursuit in South Salt Lake.

The American Fork Police Department said Kevin Ballew, 36, shot a gate lock over 20 times on Tuesday before driving a silver Honda Civic through the gate. Officers said Ballew owned the Civic and visited the impound lot on Monday to collect a piece of property.

Police warned the public to keep an eye out for Ballew, who was considered armed and dangerous. Late Wednesday, police found the stolen car in a South Salt Lake parking lot near 700 West and 3800 South.

“The individual got out of the vehicle, started to walk away from the vehicle, so officers approached,” said American Fork police Lt. Kevin Doyl. “A foot pursuit ensued. I don’t know how that happened and somehow, during the foot pursuit, shots were fired.”

Ballew was struck and taken to an area hospital. An update on his condition was not provided by police.

Police say several officers were involved in the shooting and they will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

KSL 5 TV Live

Uncategorized

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Alexander Campbell

Nebraska man arrested in Salt Lake City for attempted child sex abuse

A Nebraska man was sentenced in Salt Lake City for attempting to entice a minor into sexual activities.

2 days ago

Luanne Monson

EXHAUSTED: Your Personal Air Report TONIGHT 10PM

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

3 days ago

Luanne Monson

Exhausted: Smog-Eating Tech TONIGHT 10PM

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

7 days ago

Luanne Monson

Exhausted: Smog-Eating Tech MONDAY 10PM

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

7 days ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Traffic in part of Salt Lake City closed for a time Saturday night due to a fire

Traffic in part of Salt Lake City was closed Saturday night due to a fire.

12 days ago

Luanne Monson

2/26 MONDAY 10PM

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

13 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Utah County burglary suspect shot by officers in South Salt Lake