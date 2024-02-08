On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Feb 8, 2024, 8:50 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz are acquiring Kira Lewis, Otto Porter and a 2024 first-round pick from the Raptors in a trade for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji who spent a season and a half with the team.

The move was announced ahead of the February 8 NBA trade deadline.

Olynyk is averaging 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 50 appearances with the Jazz this season.

Clarkson had been a rumored trade piece throughout the season due to his $12 million expiring contract and steady contributions off the bench.

The 32-year-old was first acquired by the Jazz from the Detroit Pistons shortly before training camp in 2022 in exchange for forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

Olynyk quickly entrenched himself as a mainstay in coach Will Hardy’s rotation starting in all 68 of his appearances with the Jazz last season.

After the Jazz acquired John Collins in the offseason, the Canadian center moved to the team’s bench where he’s been the team’s most consistent reserve contributor.

Olynyk led Team Canada to the Bronze Medal during the 2023 FIBA World Cup after averaging 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 22 minutes per game.

Jazz Receive Kira Lewis, Otto Porter

In return, the Utah Jazz received Kira Lewis, Otto Porter and a 2024 first round pick from the raptors.

This is a breaking story, more information will be added.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Report: Jazz Trade Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji