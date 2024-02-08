On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Former Eagles Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson Lands With Commanders

Feb 8, 2024, 9:31 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson has found a new home with the Washington Commanders according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Johnson has been on a quick coaching trajectory over the past five or so years after being named the Florida Gator’s offensive coordinator back in 2020. From there he made the jump to the NFL with the Eagles as their quarterbacks coach and later offensive coordinator.

Unfortunately, this past season things unraveled in Philly and Johnson was let go after just one season as the OC. Still, he was a hot commodity on the coach circuit interviewing for several open head coach positions before landing with the Commanders in a “pominent offensive staff role”.

Provided no trades happen, Johnson will be joining fellow former Utes linebacker Cody Barton and safety Terrell Burgess in D.C.

Brian Johnson Recalls Being Left At The Sugar Bowl

It may feel like a ridiculous scene written up for extreme comedic effect in one of those Disney “feel good” sports movies, but Johnson really was left behind at the Super Dome with his MVP trophy after beating Alabama while his team began to celebrate.

“Yeah, I got left,” Johnson said. “The bus left me.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Finally, walking alone in New Orleans with only his MVP trophy to keep him company, Johnson called Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham to find out where everyone was and get a ride back to the team hotel.

“I was walking down the street with my MVP trophy, and I call coach Whitt,” Johnson said. “‘Hey, where are you guys at?’ He was like, ‘what do you mean?’ ‘You left me at the stadium.’ So, he calls his brother, and his brother comes to pick me up from the stadium. I get to the hotel, and I had missed everybody going in. Everybody is already partying and having a great time.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

