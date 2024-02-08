On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Who Is Newest Jazz Guard Kira Lewis?

Feb 8, 2024, 10:07 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz acquired Kira Lewis, Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first round draft pick in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji.

The Jazz have acted as seller ahead of Thursday’s 1 p.m. MST trade deadline, including a move to send starting forward Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Here’s a closer look at Lewis, and what he could offer the Jazz.

Jazz Acquire Guard Kira Lewis

Originally selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 13th pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, Lewis was brought along during his rookie season averaging just 16 minutes per game in 54 appearance during the COVID-19 shortened schedule.

The lottery pick suffered a torn ACL early in his second season in New Orleans which caused him to miss the final 55 games of his sophomore campaing, and most of the first half of the 2022-23 schedule.

By the time Lewis was healthy enough to return to the lineup, the Pelicans were in the midst of the Western Conference Playoff race and never found time to develop the young guard.

In January of 2024 the Pelicans traded Lewis to the Indiana Pacers for cash considerations, before the Alabama product was redirected to the Toronto Toronto Raptors in a trade package for Pascal Siakam.

Lewis has averaged 5.4 points, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 39 percent from the floor and 30 percent from three in 119 NBA appearances.

Kira Lews Before The NBA

Before the ACL injury that has so far derailed his NBA career, Lewis was a star at Alabama en route to be selected in the lottery by the Pelicans.

Lewis utilized his elite speed on both ends of the floor averaging 18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 44 percent from the floor and 36 percent from three during his sophomore season.

Despite his relatively small size (6-foot-1, 170 lbs) Lewis was a strong defender in college using his quick hands to create easy baskets in transition.

The guard mostly plays below the rim and needs to further develop his playmaking for his teammates.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

All Eyes On ‘Revenge’ Game For Utah Women’s Basketball

No. 20 Utah women's basketball has a massive game on Friday night against the No. 17 Oregon State Beavers at the Huntsman Center.

16 minutes ago

Former Jazz Players Involved In NBA Trade Deadline Deals

Multiple former Utah Jazz players were involved in a series of trades a few hours before the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

Former Eagles Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson Lands With Commanders

Former Philadelphia Eagles OC Brian Johnson has found a new home with the Washington Commanders according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

BYU Football Signs 31 Players For 2024 Recruiting Class

BYU put together a strong recruiting class in its second year as a Big 12 member.

Report: Jazz Trade Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji

The Utah Jazz are acquiring Kira Lewis, Otto Porter and a 2024 first-round pick from the Raptors in a trade for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji who spent a season and a half with the team.

