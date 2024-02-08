Who Is Newest Jazz Guard Kira Lewis?

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz acquired Kira Lewis, Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first round draft pick in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji.

The Jazz have acted as seller ahead of Thursday’s 1 p.m. MST trade deadline, including a move to send starting forward Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Here’s a closer look at Lewis, and what he could offer the Jazz.

Jazz Acquire Guard Kira Lewis

Originally selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 13th pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, Lewis was brought along during his rookie season averaging just 16 minutes per game in 54 appearance during the COVID-19 shortened schedule.

The lottery pick suffered a torn ACL early in his second season in New Orleans which caused him to miss the final 55 games of his sophomore campaing, and most of the first half of the 2022-23 schedule.

By the time Lewis was healthy enough to return to the lineup, the Pelicans were in the midst of the Western Conference Playoff race and never found time to develop the young guard.

In January of 2024 the Pelicans traded Lewis to the Indiana Pacers for cash considerations, before the Alabama product was redirected to the Toronto Toronto Raptors in a trade package for Pascal Siakam.

Lewis has averaged 5.4 points, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 39 percent from the floor and 30 percent from three in 119 NBA appearances.

Kira Lews Before The NBA

Before the ACL injury that has so far derailed his NBA career, Lewis was a star at Alabama en route to be selected in the lottery by the Pelicans.

Lewis utilized his elite speed on both ends of the floor averaging 18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 44 percent from the floor and 36 percent from three during his sophomore season.

Kira Lewis, D-rebound into transition layup in 4 seconds pic.twitter.com/JjaMFXBYxT — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) May 1, 2020

Despite his relatively small size (6-foot-1, 170 lbs) Lewis was a strong defender in college using his quick hands to create easy baskets in transition.

The guard mostly plays below the rim and needs to further develop his playmaking for his teammates.

