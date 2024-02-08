On the Site:
Former Jazz Players Involved In NBA Trade Deadline Deals

Feb 8, 2024, 10:30 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple former Utah Jazz players were involved in a series of trades a few hours before the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

Former Utah Jazz players traded before deadline

The league’s trade deadline is set for Thursday, February 8 at 1 p.m. (MT).

Hours before the time limit on trades, multiple former Jazz players were sent to new NBA teams.

Hornets trade Hayward to Thunder

Former Jazz star Gordon Hayward is reportedly on the move to a fourth team in his NBA career. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Charlotte Hornets are trading the forward to the Oklahoma City as part of a multi-player deal.

“The Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing a trade to send G Tre Mann and F Davis Bertans to the Charlotte Hornets for Gordon Hayward, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Hornets are expected to acquire a package centered around Tre Mann and salaries, sources said. Mann, a 2021 first-round pick, has upside as a talented young guard,” Charania wrote.

This season, Hayward is averaging 14.5 points per contest in 25 games played. He will join a Thunder team that currently owns a 35-16 record and is tied for the top spot in the Western Conference standings.

Hayward came into the league as the No. 9 overall pick by the Jazz in the 2010 NBA Draft. He played in Utah from 2010-17 and was named an NBA All-Star in his final season as a Jazzman. Since then, the Butler product has played for the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets.

RELATED: Who Is Newest Jazz Guard Kira Lewis?

Pistons trade Bogdanović & Burks to Knicks

Following the Hayward deal, Wojnarowski and Charania both reported that a pair of former Jazzmen were on the move from the Detroit Pistons to the New York Knicks.

The NBA insiders reported that former Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanović and guard Alec Burks were headed to the Big Apple.

“Knicks receive Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from Pistons for Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn and two second-round picks,” Charania posted on social media.

Wojnarowski also shared a post detailing the full details of the trade deadline transaction.

This season, Bogdanović is averaging 20.2 points on 46.8 percent shooting. He’s played in 28 games in the 2023-24 campaign.

Burks has averaged 12.6 points per contest across 43 games played.

Bogdanović signed with the Jazz as a free agent in 2019. He played in Utah for three seasons and was traded to the Pistons during the offseason in 2022. He’s spent the last year and a half in Detroit.

Burks started his professional career as the No. 12 overall pick by the Jazz in the 2011 NBA Draft. The former Colorado guard played in Utah from 2011-19. Utah traded Burks to the Cavaliers in 2018.

After his time with the Jazz, the guard has played for the Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Knicks, and Pistons.

Burks previously played for the Knicks from 2020-22. New York traded him to Detroit in July 2022.

76ers trade House to Pistons

Former Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. is reportedly on the move from the 76ers to the Pistons.

Wojnarowski detailed the trade involving House on social media.

“The 76ers are trading Danuel House and a 2024 second-round pick via the Knicks to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski posted on X. “The move gives the Sixers the salary cap cushion to sign buyout players post-deadline — including the possibility of Charlotte’s Kyle Lowry should be become available in a contract buyout, sources tell ESPN.”

In 2022, House signed a 10-day contract with the Jazz. Following two more 10-day deals, House signed with the Jazz for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. In 2022, the forward signed a two-year deal with the Sixers.

In his lone season in Utah, House averaged 6.8 points in 25 games played.

During his NBA career, the Texas A&M product has played for the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Knicks, Jazz, and 76ers.

This season, House is averaging 4.2 points.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

All Eyes On ‘Revenge’ Game For Utah Women’s Basketball

No. 20 Utah women's basketball has a massive game on Friday night against the No. 17 Oregon State Beavers at the Huntsman Center.

16 minutes ago

Who Is Newest Jazz Guard Kira Lewis?

The Utah Jazz acquired Kira Lewis, Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first round draft pick in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji.

59 minutes ago

Former Eagles Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson Lands With Commanders

Former Philadelphia Eagles OC Brian Johnson has found a new home with the Washington Commanders according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

2 hours ago

BYU Football Signs 31 Players For 2024 Recruiting Class

BYU put together a strong recruiting class in its second year as a Big 12 member.

2 hours ago

Report: Jazz Trade Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji

The Utah Jazz are acquiring Kira Lewis, Otto Porter and a 2024 first-round pick from the Raptors in a trade for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji who spent a season and a half with the team.

2 hours ago

Former Jazz Players Involved In NBA Trade Deadline Deals