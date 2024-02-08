Aquarium’s Komodo Dragon Picks Winner Of Super Bowl LVIII

SALT LAKE CITY – A komodo dragon at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium gave his prediction for which team will capture the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVIII .

Komodo Dragon predicts Super Bowl LVIII winner

Super Bowl LVIII features a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. (MT) on Sunday, February 11.

During the week leading up to the Super Bowl,

Raja, a komodo dragon at Draper’s Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, predicted the big game’s winner.

The 49ers were Raja’s pick to win Super Bowl LVIII.

“Does this Super Bowl feel a little familiar to you? Well, that’s because the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Fransico 49ers played each other in Super Bowl 54…..in 2020,” the aquarium posted on Instagram. “Fear not! Takoda, the Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth, picked the Chiefs to win in 2020. Yet, Raja, the Komodo dragon, picked the San Fransisco 49ers to win this year, 2024. So, who will reign supreme?”

In 2022, Hogle Zoo’s Vulcan the Lion correctly picked the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

The zoo’s Zuri the Elephant also correctly picked the winner of Super Bowl LV in 2021. Zuri selected Tampa Bay as the winner of Super Bowl LV over the Chiefs.

About Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVIII will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV from 2020 when the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to defeat the San Francisco 49ers.

During the regular season, the Chiefs posted an 11-6 record. Kansas City’s path to the Super Bowl includes postseason wins over the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Ravens.

The 49ers went 12-5 in the regular season and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. After a first round bye, San Francisco beat the Green Bay Packers before taking down the Lions in a comeback.

