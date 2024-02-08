BYU’s Bracketology Outlook As They Prepare For Two Big 12 Home Games

On the Site:
PROVO, Utah – The latest batch of Bracketology projections for BYU basketball continue to paint a positive picture.

Despite the 16-point loss to Oklahoma in Norman on Tuesday, BYU remains in all of the notable bracketology forecasts for the 2024 NCAA Tournament with a single-digit seed.

This Saturday, BYU hosts Kansas State in Provo. Then, they will have a quick turnaround to host UCF on Tuesday night at the Marriott Center.

BYU has a 16-6 overall record. They have recently dipped in the NET ratings after the loss to the Sooners. BYU is down to No. 8 in the NET, the lowest rating BYU has fallen in that metric this season.

In KenPom, BYU is outside the Top 10 for the first time since November at No. 11.

BYU’s strength of schedule rank in the NET is 44th in the nation.

Latest batch of Bracketology projections for BYU basketball

Here’s a roundup of the notable bracketology projections for BYU basketball as they gear up for a pair of home games.

ESPN (Joe Lunardi): 5-seed

The loss to Oklahoma didn’t impact BYU’s standing on Joe Lunardi’s bracket. Entering February 8 action, BYU remains a 5-seed in Lunardi’s top-seeded teams. Lunardi has five Big 12 teams in the top 20 seeds.

CBS Sports: 7-seed vs. Nebraska

Jerry Palm gives BYU the lowest-seed projection among the major bracketologists with a 7-seed. The positive is that he has BYU in Salt Lake City.

It’s hard to picture the NCAA Selection Committee giving a 7-seed home-court advantage in a potential round of 32 matchups against a 2-seed. In Palm’s bracket, that 2-seed would be Arizona.

Team Rankings: 5-seed

Team Rankings has BYU as a 5-seed with an 84% chance of earning an NCAA Tournament bid.

Haslam Metrics: 6-seed

Last week, Haslam Metrics had BYU as a 4-seed. The Cougars have tumbled two seed lines since the loss to Oklahoma.

Heat Check CBB: 5-seed vs. McNeese State

Facing a mid-major wouldn’t be the worst thing for BYU. The Cougars have only had two wins in the last 33 years in the NCAA Tournament against power conference foes.

Fox Sports: 5-seed vs. Play-In Team

Would a 5-seed be worth it if it leads to facing a team from the First Four? That didn’t work well for BYU in 2021. Preparing for two different teams isn’t ideal on an NCAA Tournament week.

NCAA.com: 6-seed vs. Play-In Team

NCAA.com reporter Andy Katz placed BYU as a 6-seed to face Mississippi State or Providence from the play-in round.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

