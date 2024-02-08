Nick Saban Joining ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ Road Show

On the Site:
Feb 8, 2024

BY KSL SPORTS


AP – Nick Saban is joining ESPN‘s “College GameDay,” the long-running Saturday pregame road show he appeared on as a guest so frequently during his 17 seasons as Alabama coach.

The network announced Wednesday that Saban will be an on-set analyst for “GameDay,” joining host Rece Davis and regulars Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee.

Saban, 72, retired last month, ending a 28-year career in college coaching that included seven national championships. He won six titles with Alabama and one with LSU.

“ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to join their team,” Saban said in a statement. “I’ll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay, the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans.”

The network said Saban will also be part of ESPN’s NFL draft coverage and make appearances at SEC Media Days in July. His first assignment will be announced at a later date, according to the network.

“Nick Saban is a singular, iconic presence in college football. He is also an extremely gifted communicator, who will immediately add even more credibility, authority and entertainment value to ESPN, including our esteemed College GameDay show,” ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said.

Next season also marks the first with ESPN as the exclusive media rights partner with the Southeastern Conference. Saban won 12 SEC titles during his time leading Alabama and LSU.

Alabama has hosted “GameDay” 18 times and appeared in 55 games that the show featured, most coming during Saban’s tenure.

Saban has also appeared on ESPN’s college football coverage as a guest analyst during the occasional postseasons when his Crimson Tide was not competing for the national championship.

