Jazz Face Suns Looking For Third Straight Win

Feb 8, 2024, 12:36 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The new-look Utah Jazz will look to earn their third straight win when they face the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

The Jazz have won back-to-back games over the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder to climb back to .500 on the season.

The Suns are also winners of two straight and sit at 30-21 on the season.

Jazz Promote Hendricks At Trade Deadline

Taylor Hendricks will be available for the Jazz after being called up from the Salt Lake City Stars.

The rookie is averaging 4.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 13 appearances with the Jazz this season after being selected with the ninth pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Hendricks promotion comes on the heels of the Jazz trading wing Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday morning, and Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji on Thursday.

The Central Florida product has averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while shooting 44 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three in five appearances when playing at least 20 minutes.

Suns Look To Continue Surge Against Jazz

After a 19-18 start to the season, the Suns have won 11 of their last 14 games and climbed from ninth in the West to sixth.

The Suns own the league’s third-best offensive rating during the stretch and rank eighth defensively.

Only three teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Clippers have a better net rating over the last 14 games.

Phoenix is 3-0 this season against the Jazz including a double-overtime victory over November 19.

How To Watch Jazz And Suns

The Jazz will face the Suns on Thursday at 7 pm MST in Phoenix. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

