CRIME

Sandy man faces federal charge accusing him of damaging memorial at National Gallery of Art

Feb 8, 2024, 1:55 PM

Jackson Green at the Shaw 54th Regiment Memorial...

Jackson Green, 27, of Sandy, was taken into custody Tuesday and accused of damaging the Shaw 54th Regiment Memorial in the National Gallery of Art’s west building with red paint on Nov. 14, 2023. (Declare Emergency)

(Declare Emergency)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM 


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man from Sandy was indicted Tuesday on accusations of damaging a memorial for African American Civil War soldiers at the National Gallery in Washington, D.C.

Jackson Green, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday after investigators said he attacked the Shaw 54th Regiment Memorial in the National Gallery of Art’s west building. The large memorial commemorates one of the first Civil War regiments of African Americans enlisted in the north.

The indictment states Green entered the National Gallery of Art carrying red paint on Nov. 14. Green, a member of the Declare Emergency climate activist group, smeared the words “Honor Them” in red paint on the wall next to the plaster memorial, causing more than $700 in damages, according to prosecutors.

A statement from U.S. Attorney’s Office said the attack was videotaped by supporters of Declare Emergency and released online.

Green is the third member of Declare Emergency to be charged for alleged attacks on art at the National Gallery, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

In April 2023, Joanna Smith, 54, and her alleged co-conspirator, Timothy Martin, 54, of North Carolina, were accused of smearing paint and smacking the case of an Edgar Degas dancer statue. Gallery officials said it cost $4,000 to repair that damage.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Art Crime Team with the assistance of the National Gallery of Art Police and U.S. Park Police.

