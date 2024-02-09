Man convicted of a sex crime now arrested for raping woman in downtown SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old man has been arrested and accused of physically and sexually assaulting a woman in downtown Salt Lake City.

According to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the attacker was identified as Marcos Reyes. Police said that based on the preliminary investigation, Reyes did not know the victim.

The investigation began at 3:41 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 when dispatch received a call from a community member about a possible sexual assault in progress near 100 South and Main Street.

Officers responded and witnessed Reyes assaulting the woman. The officers took Reyes into custody, although he “resisted arrest” according to the release.

Paramedics provided medical care to the woman for her injuries.

Reyes was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on suspicion of rape, object rape, forcible sexual abuse, and interference with an arresting officer.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department recognizes that sexual violence involving an unknown attacker can increase alarm within the community. However, research shows most sexual violence involves acquaintances and intimate partner violence,” the release stated.

Reyes has a previous sex offense only a few years prior. In 2021, Reyes was charged with sexual battery, victimizing a woman he did not know, in a Target.

Since that time, Reyes has had a history of failing to comply with supervision.

He was released on probation but never reported to Adult Probation and Parole since his original sentencing date in 2022. By 2023, court documents state “Marcos Reyes whereabouts are completely unknown,” and list Reyes’ probation as “terminated unsuccessfully.”

Individuals wishing to speak with a sexual assault victim advocate can call the SLCPD’s Victim Advocate 24-hour hotline at 801-580-7969. Callers may remain anonymous, call from a blocked number, or use an alias name to utilize victims’ rights to privacy.

To report a sexual assault or speak with an SVU detective, call 801-799-3000.