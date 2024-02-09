On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man convicted of a sex crime now arrested for raping woman in downtown SLC

Feb 9, 2024, 3:47 PM | Updated: 3:52 pm

blue and red lights mixing from a police car...

FILE — (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old man has been arrested and accused of physically and sexually assaulting a woman in downtown Salt Lake City.

According to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the attacker was identified as Marcos Reyes. Police said that based on the preliminary investigation, Reyes did not know the victim.

The investigation began at 3:41 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 when dispatch received a call from a community member about a possible sexual assault in progress near 100 South and Main Street.

Officers responded and witnessed Reyes assaulting the woman. The officers took Reyes into custody, although he “resisted arrest” according to the release.

Paramedics provided medical care to the woman for her injuries.

Reyes was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on suspicion of rape, object rape, forcible sexual abuse, and interference with an arresting officer.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department recognizes that sexual violence involving an unknown attacker can increase alarm within the community. However, research shows most sexual violence involves acquaintances and intimate partner violence,” the release stated.

Reyes has a previous sex offense only a few years prior. In 2021, Reyes was charged with sexual battery, victimizing a woman he did not know, in a Target.

Since that time, Reyes has had a history of failing to comply with supervision.

He was released on probation but never reported to Adult Probation and Parole since his original sentencing date in 2022.  By 2023, court documents state “Marcos Reyes whereabouts are completely unknown,” and list Reyes’ probation as “terminated unsuccessfully.”

Individuals wishing to speak with a sexual assault victim advocate can call the SLCPD’s Victim Advocate 24-hour hotline at 801-580-7969.  Callers may remain anonymous, call from a blocked number, or use an alias name to utilize victims’ rights to privacy.

To report a sexual assault or speak with an SVU detective, call 801-799-3000.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

, World Food Program USA president and CEO and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Qu...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com 

Church of Jesus Christ, World Food Programme announce joint funding of Caribbean response center

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the World Food Programme celebrated 10 years of partnership Thursday by announcing the joint funding of an emergency response hub in the Caribbean.

10 minutes ago

Police lights...

Michael Houck

Three teenagers assault man on TRAX station sending him to hospital, police say

An argument between a man and a teenager became physical on a Utah Department of Transportation TRAX station Thursday evening.

1 hour ago

Blood donor...

Cary Schwanitz

Weekend blood drive in SLC to support sickle cell patients

The Red Cross of Utah is partnering with Calvary Baptist Church to sponsor a blood drive this weekend to help people living with sickle cell.

1 hour ago

FILE: UTA TRAX trains...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Woman accused of holding boy against his will on TRAX, threatening passengers

A woman was arrested Thursday and accused of holding a boy against his will on a TRAX train and then threatening to kill two passengers who tried to help.

2 hours ago

An American Red Cross van in Utah....

Tamara Vaifanua

New Red Cross app can help you and your family in an emergency

Need help with common first aid emergencies? There’s an app for that.

3 hours ago

Utah Legislators in chambers on Capitol HIll....

Lindsay Aerts and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Utah House opens resolution to address actions of education board member Natalie Cline

Utah's House of Representatives opened a resolution to address the actions of board of education member Natalie Cline.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Man convicted of a sex crime now arrested for raping woman in downtown SLC