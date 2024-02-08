DPS identifies two residents of Moab killed in Tuesday crash

MOAB — Two people were killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 191 just south of Moab on Tuesday evening.

The individuals were identified as 50-year-old Martin J. Espinoza, and 46-year-old Jennifer Ann Relph, both from Moab.

The head-on collision occurred between a Toyota Camry, driven by Relph, and a Chevy Equinox, driven by Espinoza.

According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, the Equinox crossed the center line and struck the Camry.

A child passenger in the Camry was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.