DPS identifies two residents of Moab killed in Tuesday crash
Feb 8, 2024, 3:30 PM
(DPS)
MOAB — Two people were killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 191 just south of Moab on Tuesday evening.
The individuals were identified as 50-year-old Martin J. Espinoza, and 46-year-old Jennifer Ann Relph, both from Moab.
2 dead, another critically injured in crash that closed US 191 south of Moab
The head-on collision occurred between a Toyota Camry, driven by Relph, and a Chevy Equinox, driven by Espinoza.
According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, the Equinox crossed the center line and struck the Camry.
A child passenger in the Camry was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.