BYU Set To Host Kansas State For First Time Since Historic 1971 Meeting

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball is gearing up for its first meeting in Provo against Kansas State since 1971.

Saturday’s Big 12 clash will be the third time the Wildcats have ever taken a trip to Provo. The first meeting was in 1958 at the Smith Fieldhouse.

Kansas State finished the 1958-59 season ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 that season, coached by the great Tex Winter—one of the coaches known for the “Triangle” offense.

The first BYU game in the Marriott Center was against K-State in 1971

However, the Wildcats’ trip to Utah County in 1971 has greater historical significance as it marked the first BYU basketball game played in the Marriott Center.

When the 22,000-seat arena opened in 1971, it was called the Marriott Activities Center. BYU hosted Kansas State on December 3, 1971.

That season, the Cougars featured legend Kresimir Cosic, future NBA player, and referee Bernie Fryer.

Kansas State’s team included former UNLV head coach Lon Kruger.

BYU won the game 78-72, led by Cosic, who had 30 points and 18 rebounds.

Last time BYU basketball faced Kansas State: 2010 NCAA Tournament

Saturday’s meeting will be the eighth all-time matchup between the two programs. Kansas State holds a 4-3 lead over BYU, with two of K-State’s victories against BYU coming in the NCAA Tournament.

The last time #BYU faced Kansas State in men’s basketball. 2010 NCAA Tournament: Second Round#BYUHoops #Big12 📸: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/yNPRpU6IGq — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) February 8, 2024

In 2010, 2-seed Kansas State, led by guard Jacob Pullen, knocked off 7-seed BYU in Jimmer Fredette’s junior season. They would have played in the Sweet 16 in Salt Lake City if BYU had won that game.

K-State eventually went on to play in the Elite Eight before falling to Gordon Hayward and the Butler Bulldogs.

The other NCAA Tournament meeting was in 1951. One week after BYU won the NIT, they played in the NCAA Tournament and lost to the Wildcats coached by Jack Gardner, who later coached at Utah for 20 years.

The Big 12 Conference lined up BYU and K-State to meet twice this year. Once in Provo on Saturday, then on February 24 in Manhattan. BYU hasn’t played in Manhattan since 1973.

No. 21 BYU vs. Kansas State

Date: Saturday, February 10, 2024

Tip-off: 8 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s’ sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper